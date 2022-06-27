Maharashtra Governor May Be Approached For Speaker's Appointment, Then Assembly Floor Test

In a big development, sources tell Republic that Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari could be approached for appointment of the state's legislative Assembly Speaker within 48 hours. There is also a possibility of Protem Speaker being appointed. After this, the Governor may call the Assembly session for the floor test.

Sources also state that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may ask the Governor to appoint a Protem Speaker sans elections amid the turmoil in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

The Assembly Speaker's chair fell vacant after Congress leader Nana Patole resigned from the post following his appointment as the party's state unit President. In absence of the Speaker, Deputy Speaker Narwari Zirwal is taking decisions.

Rebels to approach Guv for floor test; to return Mumbai post-Wednesday

The Eknath Shinde camp, which will probably return to Maharashtra post-Wednesday, is likely to approach Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari seeking a floor test, sources said. The Shinde camp may move for a no-confidence vote against Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), a coalition of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, which is headed by Uddhav Thackeray. An Assembly session is likely to be called in the first week of July.

It is worth noting that under Article 175(2) of the Constitution of India the Governor has the power to summon the House and call for a floor test to prove the government has a majority.

Earlier in the day, Supreme Court granted interim relief to rebel legislators to file their reply to disqualification notices issued to them by Deputy Speaker by July 12, 5.30 pm. The matter has been posted for hearing on July 11.

The Apex court also issued notices to Deputy Speaker, Maharashtra Assembly Secretary, the Centre, Ajay Chaudhari and asked them to file a reply within five days.