'Maharashtra Govt Continues To Deceive Farmers', Says Fadnavis Ahead Of Budget Session

Ahead of the Maharashtra budget session, Former Chief Minister of the State and current leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis attacked the State government alleging that it has not fulfilled any of its promises of Farmers' loan waivers and also spoke about crimes against women in the State.

"Government has not fulfilled any promise that it made. Rainfall affected farmers were promised Rs 25,000, Rs 50,000 as relief measures, not a single Rupee has been given yet. With regards to loan waiver, only 20,000 farmers plea will be considered which is a betrayal, there is no clarity over who would get how much. They had said it would not be a loan waiver whereas it will be freedom from loans but now they have put in several terms and conditions. They (govt) had assured of 7/12 extract clearance but now they haven't taken all the loans of the farmer into consideration. The government has continued its deception towards farmers," Fadnavis said while highlighting the government's allegedly failed promises.

Earlier in the month, Fadnavis had cited several of his meetings where the people he met told him that very few people fit the new eligibility criteria set by the Maharashtra government for the loan waivers. He cited one of his visit to Parbhani where the people had said that only 18 people from their town fit the eligibility criteria for the loan waiver. BJP's Kolhapur unit's president had also informed him that only 48,000 people were eligible which means not more than 5000-7000 are fitting the criteria per taluka. "So who do they exactly want to make loan-free and how, is an important question in front of Maharashtra," he added.

Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday also attacked NCP chief and coalition partner of government, Sharad Pawar, over his demand for creation of a trust for construction of a mosque in Ayodhya on the lines of a similar body for Ram temple. Fadnavis had asked why Pawar wanted to build a mosque in the name of an invader like Babar. Fadnavis has been on the offensive against the coalition government including Shiv Sena for breaking the alliance of three decades with BJP and switching its allegiance to NCP and the ideologically opposite Congress only with an aim to power in the state.

