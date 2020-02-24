'Fadnavis Trying To Save Rioters,' Says NCP On Ex-Maha CM's 'Hindutvawadis' Claim On Pawar

NCP leader Nawab Malik on Monday took a jibe at Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis over the Bhima Koregaon case. Malik said that the entire incident was very well planned. Malik also alleged that Fadnavis is trying to save the rioters involved in the case. This statement on Malik comes after Fadnavis on Sunday implied that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar is trying to implicate ''Hindutvawadis'' in the Bhima Koregaon Case

Speaking to the media Malik said, "The Bhima Koregaon incident was well planned. There will be a strict investigation on the rioters involved. Fadnavis is trying to save them and it is very well known to all. The investigation is going on, the fraudulent will be exposed. This is the only reason Fadnavis is feeling uneasy."

Fadnavis slams Pawar

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday alleged that NCP chief Sharad Pawar was trying to implicate "Hindutvawadis" (Hindutva supporters) in the Koregaon Bhima violence case despite the absence of any concrete evidence. Fadnavis made the allegation while talking to reporters a day before the Budget session of the Maharashtra legislature commences.

"During my tenure, the state home department had carried out a thorough probe into the Koregaon Bhima violence case. NCP chief Sharad Pawar's first reaction on the violence was that Hindutvawadis were behind it. But police did not find any evidence to back up his claims. The entire investigation and its progress has not been objected either by the Bombay High Court or by the Supreme Court. Still by setting up a separate SIT, Pawar wants to implicate Hindutvawadis in the Koregaon Bhima violence incident," Fadnavis alleged.

What is the Bhima Koregaon case?

Violence had erupted at Koregaon-Bhima village in Pune district on January 1, 2018, where supporters had gathered to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon. This resulted in the death of one person and leaving several injured. Subsequently, the Pune police arrested persons such as Sudha Bharadwaj, Arun Ferreira, and Vernon Gonsalves, Surendra Gadling, Sudhir Dhawale and P Varavara Rao for allegedly inciting the Bhima Koregoan violence through their speech at the Elgar Parishad meeting on December 31, 2017.

