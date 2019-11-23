Maharashtra Govt Twist: Jaaved Jaaferi Posts An 'unanswerable Question'

The BJP-NCP government took charge in Maharashtra on Saturday after the President's rule, imposed in the state a fortnight ago, was revoked at 5.47 am. According to a Home Ministry notification, President Ram Nath Kovind issued the proclamation for revocation of the central rule this morning. The gazette notification to this effect was issued by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla at 5.47 am.

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Devendra Fadnavis and Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Ajit Pawar took oath as the chief minister and deputy chief minister of Maharashtra after the President's rule was revoked. Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi took to his Twitter handle to react on this and posted an important 'unanswerable question'.

Terming the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP as a 'Khichdi government', Fadnavis stated that the BJP-NCP will be able to give a stable government. "I wish to thank PM Modi and Amit Shah ji for giving me the opportunity for serving the state. When Shiv Sena started making efforts to make an alliance outside, it ended up in President's rule. It is not good a state like Maharashtra be under President's rule for so long. Hence I wish to thank NCP's Ajit Pawar for taking the decision to provide a stable government and not a Khichdi government in the state," he said.

Earlier on Friday, after the joint meeting of Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP, Sharad Pawar in a massive statement revealed that there was unanimity on Uddhav Thackeray being the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He added that the discussions between the parties would continue tomorrow. Furthermore, he exuded confidence that the tie-up would be formally announced on Saturday. As of Friday, with Uddhav Thackeray at the helm, Congress and NCP were going to form the next government with a Deputy CM each.

Maharashtra political deadlock

As the BJP-Shiv Sena's 'Mahyuti' of 35 years fell out at the state-level, after Maharashtra Assembly polls with Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray insisting a 50-50 sharing of Chief Minister post for 2.5 years and portfolios and Fadnavis refused to these demands, the Shiv Sena had allied with the NCP-Congress combination to form a new alliance - 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'. The Mahayuti alliance swept Maharashtra on October 24, winning a combined tally of 161 (BJP- 105, Sena -56). Meanwhile, the Maha Agadhi alliance (NCP-Congress) won 98 seats (NCP- 54, Congress- 44 ). The halfway mark in 144 in the 288 seat-Assembly.

