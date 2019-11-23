Maharashtra: NCP Splits, Ajit Pawar Takes MLAs Away From Pawar Camp Say Sources

In a massive political twist in Maharashtra after Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM, sources have stated that NCP chief Sharad Pawar was not a part of this decision. Sources further said that Ajit Pawar has MLAs backing him for this major decision of forming a government with the BJP.

Earlier, NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar has tweeted that the decision to support the Fadnavis-led government was not supported by the NCP. He added that this was a personal decision of Ajit Pawar himself. He placed on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his.

Ajit Pawar's decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra Government is his personal decision and not that of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

We place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) November 23, 2019

BJP-NCP govt

Fadnavis revealed that they had produced a claim to the Governor and requested him to take back the President's rule. Sources reveal that the Governor then requested the President to remove the President's rule in the State, which was done at 5:47 AM. Fadnavis also revealed that BJP, along with NCP and a few more allies have formed the next government in the state.

Uddhav as CM?

Earlier on Friday, after the joint meeting of Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP, Sharad Pawar in a massive statement revealed that there was unanimity on Uddhav Thackeray being the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He added that the discussions between the parties would continue tomorrow. Furthermore, he exuded confidence that the tie-up would be formally announced on Saturday. As of Friday, with Uddhav Thackeray at the helm, Congress and NCP were going to form the next government with a Deputy CM each.

