Maharashtra HM Slams Kirit Somaiya's Visit To Police Station; Questions 'Z Security Cover'

Commenting on the attack on BJP's Kirit Somaiya, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil contended that he shouldn't have visited the Khar Police Station in the first place. Addressing a press briefing on Sunday, he claimed that there was no point in the former Lok Sabha MP trying to visit Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana as only relatives and lawyers are allowed to meet persons in police custody.

While assuring that the police will take action against the miscreants involved in the attack, he questioned the rationale for providing Z security cover to Somaiya.

Maintaining that this incident was a part of the BJP's strategy to oust the MVA government, Dilip Walse Patil alleged, "Since this government has come to power, they (BJP) have made attempts to ensure that this government should not continue under any circumstances. They are doing whatever needs to be done to achieve this. This is a part of that."

He added, "There was no need for Kirit Somaiya to go to the police station. Because when a person is in custody, only lawyers and relatives have permission to meet that person. As per the law, others don't have permission. That's why he shouldn't have gone there and increased the strife. What happened wasn't good."

The NCP leader also weighed in on the controversy over the Rana couple being taken into custody. Patil said, "In the last two days, there was a riot in the name of Hanuman Chalisa. Taking appropriate action, the police arrested them".

#LIVE | There was stone-pelting on BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's car and investigation will be done over it: Maharashtra Home Minister @Dwalsepatil https://t.co/3QZLaoMG2h pic.twitter.com/dBzmH5lLlR — Republic (@republic) April 24, 2022

Attack on Kirit Somaiya

In a big controversy, Kirit Somaiya's SUV came under attack as he was leaving Khar Police Station after attempting to meet Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana. He sustained a minor injury after the window of his car was shattered as a result of the stone-pelting.

According to Somaiya, at least 70-80 Shiv Sena workers were responsible for the attack which purportedly took place in the presence of Mumbai Police personnel. Moreover, he accused the Bandra Police of filing a "bogus FIR" in his name, which mentioned that only one stone was thrown at his car.

Addressing reporters earlier today, the former Lok Sabha MP said, "I have informed about the attack to Home Secretary at the Centre. He has sought a report on the attack. A representative delegation will go to Delhi and meet the officials there".

Noting that the police had refused to lodge his complaint, he alleged that Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray was hatching a plot to kill him.