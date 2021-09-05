Maharashtra: Jitendra Awhad Shares Video Of A Massive Crowd Welcoming Him, Faces Flak

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad courted controversy on Saturday after he tweeted a video of a large crowd welcoming him in Thane. The video showed the NCP leader's convoy moving amidst hundreds of people that had gathered on all sides of the road for his arrival. Moreover, his convoy was also seen accompanied by a massive bike rally of NCP workers who trailed behind his vehicle with party flags.

Sharing the video on Twitter, he wrote, "Welcomed by activists in Bhiwandi today." Heavy police deployment was seen controlling the crowd as they welcomed Jitendra Awhad to the Bhiwandi Municipal Commission.

'मविआ'चे मंत्री सातत्याने तिसरी लाट येण्याची भीती व्यक्त करतात व नागरिकांनी नियम पाळले नाहीत तर लॉकडाऊन करण्याची भीती घालत असतात.



स्वतः मात्र बिनदिक्कतपणे कोविड निर्बंध पायदळी तुडवून प्रचंड गर्दीत रॅली काढतात, सभा घेतात.



मंत्री, कार्यकर्ते व नागरीक यांना वेगवेगळे नियम आहेत का? — AAP Mumbai (@AAPMumbai) September 4, 2021

AAP lashes out

Maharashtra had been particularly hard hit by the second wave of COVID-19 owing to the largely potent delta variant. Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 have been concerns of a possible third wave hitting the country and the state. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) responded to the tweet hitting out at the MVA Minister for hosting large crowds and rallies amid fears of a third wave.

"MVA ministers are constantly talking about a third wave and citizens are fearful of lockdown if they do not follow the rules. A Minister himself, however, unabashedly trampled on the restrictions and rallied in huge crowds, holding meetings. Do ministers, activists and citizens have different rules?" AAP Mumbai tweeted.

COVID-19 in Maharashtra

Several areas in Maharashtra are witnessing a steady rise in cases of COVID-19, as experts fear a possible third wave. On Saturday, the state reported 4,130 new coronavirus cases and 64 fatalities. According to the state health department, the infection tally in the state rose to 64,82,117 while the death toll reached 1,37,707. The number of recoveries rose to 62,88,851, with 2,506 discharges in the last 24 hours. Currently, the state has 52,025 active cases. Maharashtra's recovery rate stands at 97.02 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

(With Agency Inputs)