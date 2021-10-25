Maharashtra Leader Sanjay Patil Stokes Row; Says 'ED Won't Come After Me As I Am A BJP MP'

On Sunday, BJP MP Sanjay Patil stoked controversy for his comment on the functioning of the Enforcement Directorate while inaugurating a mall at Sangli. He boasted that the central agency won't come after him solely because he is a parliamentarian belonging to the saffron party. Recently, Congress-turned-BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil had also sparked a buzz by stating that he was getting 'sound sleep' in BJP as there are no inquiries.

"The ED won"t come after me since I am a BJP MP...We have to take loan in order to purchase luxury cars worth Rs 40 lakh to show off. The ED will be surprised to see the amount of loan we have," the two-time Lok Sabha MP was quoted as saying by PTI.

MVA miffed over central agencies' probe

Patil's remark assumes significance as Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has often accused the Centre of using Central agencies to destabilise the Maharashtra government. For instance, his wife Varsha Raut has been questioned by the ED in the PMC Bank scam investigation. Moreover, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik is also under the scanner of the ED in connection with the Tops Grup case and the National Spot Exchange Limited money laundering case.

Interestingly on June 1, Sarnaik wrote to Uddhav Thackeray throwing weight behind the Sena-BJP alliance. The letter stated, ''The Municipal Corporation elections in Mumbai, Thane and other cities are scheduled next year. Even though our alliance with BJP no longer exists, personal connection and affection for many BJP leaders remain the same for many Shiv Sena leaders. It will be wise to repair the relationship before it gets worse.' He opined that rapprochement with PM Modi will ensure that the harassment endured by him, Ravindra Waikar and Anil Parab will come to an end.

Parab, who holds the portfolios of Transport and Parliamentary Affairs, faced criticism from BJP based on the claims of sacked Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze. In a handwritten statement, Vaze alleged that Parab had insisted on him extorting Rs 50 crore from the trustees of the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust in July/August 2020 to close the inquiry against the latter. He also recalled an incident from January 2021 where the Maharashtra Transport Minister allegedly instructed him to collect at least Rs 2 crore each from 50 "fraudulent" contractors listed with the BMC.