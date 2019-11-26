Jayant Patil to be Deputy CM Ahead of Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony, sources have reported on Thursday, that NCP has chosen Jayant Patil as the Deputy CM after Ajit Pawar allegedly turned it down. Patil who is currently the party's legislative leader will take oath with Thackeray later in the day. The alliance has decided that while NCP will get the Deputy CM post, Congress will get the Speaker post, as stated by NCP leader Praful Patel. Six other Ministers are set to take the oath, as per sources. Congress-NCP rift Sources also report that Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is unhappy with the cabinet split. Moreover, sources report rift between Congress-NCP over the President of Vidhan Sabha. While Congress has reportedly chosen Prithviraj Chavan NCP has claimed that Ashok Chavan has been picked. Moreover, Gandhi will not be attending the oath ceremony and neither is Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, Chandrababu Naidu nor PM Modi who have been invited. Congress CMs Kamal Nath and Bhupesh Baghel will be attending the ceremony.\n