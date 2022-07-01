Maharashtra News LIVE Updates: Eknath Shinde Camp Back In Mumbai Ahead Of Floor Test

Quick links:
As the Shinde group made their way back to Mumbai, they were welcomed by BJP Maharashtra President Chandrakant Patil, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Pravin Darekar at the Colaba-based Taj Presidential Hotel.
Before arriving in Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde interacted with social activist Anna Hazare from a hotel in Goa via video call.
Speaking on Shiv Sena, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said, "By party, we mean two things...One is the legislature party and another is party organisation right from the bottom to top. Now it is very difficult to say whether the legislative party will get the majority or not?"
Days after being appointed the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde went to Goa to bring back the MLAs who stood by him in his rebellion against former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Along with the MLAs, he was seen coming back to Mumbai on a bus on Saturday.
Days after Uddhav Thackeray tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, his ally from Congress, Bhai (Ashok) Jagtap paid him a visit. Speaking to the media, Jagtap said that he was visiting Thackeray as a 'family member'.
Addressing a press briefing, Eknath Shinde camp spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar hit out at Uddhav Thackeray for sacking the Maharashtra CM from the Shiv Sena leader's post. Lamenting that Thackeray chose NCP and Congress over Sena MLAs, he stressed that party founder Balasaheb Thackeray was always anti-NCP.
Speaking to the media about the MVA's candidate for the Speaker's election, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat remarked, "We have decided Rajan Salvi as our candidate from MVA. All three parties sat together and decided this. His nomination has been filed. We decided that we should give this opportunity to Shiv Sena".
MVA has fielded Shiv Sena MLA Rajan Salvi against BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar for the Maharashtra Assembly's Speaker post. Elections for the same are to be held tomorrow, July 3 during the special Assembly session.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network wherein he expressed his gratitude to BJP for giving him the top post for the sake of the state's development. Eknath Shinde remarked that the BJP had sent a 'positive message' to the people of the country by choosing him, an ordinary Shiv Sainik, for the post despite having a larger number of elected MLAs.
In a key development, sources told Republic TV that Congress MLA Sangram Thopate will file his nomination for the Speaker's post as the MVA candidate. On the other hand, Shiv Sena wants to field Rajan Salvi as the candidate of the MVA.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut stated, "I also got an offer for Guwahati but I follow Balasaheb Thackeray and so I didn't go there. When the truth is on your side, why fear"? Reiterating the stance that Eknath Shinde is not a Shiv Sena CM, he denied speculation that many party MPs will join the rebel camp.
Weighing in on the change of guard in Maharashtra, former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "For the last 2.5 yrs, Maharashtra's development was hindered by MVA- an unholy alliance. Being a Maratha, Eknath Shinde Ji took the right decision, in favour of an ideology. I'm sure that 'Fadnavis-Shinde jodi' will bring back development in Maharashtra."
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari came under fire from the Congress party for allowing the Assembly Speaker's election to take place on July 3. Speaking to the media on Friday, Congress' Legislative Party leader Balasaheb Thorat questioned Koshyari on why he permitted this election now considering the fact that he had denied permission for the same when MVA was in power. Moreover, he contended that the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government and Eknath Shinde taking oath as the CM would go down as a dark chapter in Maharashtra's history.
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde will hold a meeting of the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs at 11 am today. At noon, rebel camp spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar shall address a press conference. Thereafter, the rebel legislators might leave for Mumbai.
Shiv Sena parliamentarians are still undecided on joining the breakaway faction led by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde amid claims by BJP leaders that at least a dozen Lok Sabha members were in touch with them. A central BJP minister claimed that the split in the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra will also have an impact on the Lok Sabha as at least a dozen Lok Sabha members of the outfit, out of the total 19, were ready to switch sides.
Shinde's son Shrikant, a two-term Lok Sabha member from Kalyan, has already joined ranks with his father, while five-term parliamentarian from Yavatmal Bhawana Gawli had written a letter to the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray urging him to consider the grievances of the rebels with regard to Hindutva. Rajan Vichare, the Lok Sabha member from Thane, was mentored by the late Anand Dighe like Shinde.
"There has been no impact of the rebellion on the Shiv Sena parliamentary party, Vinayak Raut, leader of the Shiv Sena in the Lok Sabha told PTI. Lok Sabha member from Osmanabad Omraje Nimbalkar too said he was firmly with Thackeray and would cast his vote in the July 18 presidential elections as per the directions of the Shiv Sena chief. The Rajya Sabha members are Anil Desai, Sanjay Raut and Priyanka Chaturvedi, all considered close to the Thackerays.
In an exclusive interview with Republic TV on Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde denied that the rebellion in Shiv Sena was planned well in advance. According to Shinde, a majority of the Sena legislators and Independents had to take this step as their existence was in jeopardy. To buttress his point, he claimed that MVA allies NCP and Congress ensured that paltry funds were allocated for development works in the constituencies of the Sena legislators. Without naming his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde insisted that the rebels had tried their best to address such problems internally but ultimately failed.
The Maharashtra CM elaborated, "This is not about today. A legislator tries to ensure that development works happen in the constituency and the people who want development get justice. But if he is unsuccessful in that, his existence is in danger. The reason why these 50 MLAs take such a step should be ascertained. Introspection is required."
The deadline to submit an application for the election of Speaker is Saturday, July 2 at 12 noon. However, MVA has not fielded any candidates yet. The two-day special session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly is scheduled to be held on Sunday, July 3 and Monday, July 4, 2022. The Assembly Speaker will be elected in this session. The election of the Speaker of the Assembly will take place in the House on Sunday, July 3rd.
For the second day in a row, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde went to Goa where the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs are staying at present. He will return to Mumbai with all of them today.
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting with BJP Maharashtra MPs, MLAs and MLCs in Mumbai along with State President Chandrakant Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Girish Mahajan, Pravin Darekar, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Ashish Shelar, Rahul Narvekar and other leaders.
"You have been indulging in anti-party activities and have also voluntarily given up your membership of Shiv Sena. Therefore, in exercise of the powers vested in me as the Shiv Sena Paksha Pramukha, I remove you from the post of Shiv Sena leader in the party organisation," Uddhav Thackeray said in a letter addressed to Eknath Shinde.
"We are Shiv Sainiks of Balasaheb Thackeray and we are MLAs of Shiv Sena. Future will reveal all. Our intention is not to deliver a blow to Shiv Sena or Uddhav Thackeray. But we haven't left Shiv Sena," said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
We have a strong government with more than 170 MLAs which will work for the development of Maharashtra," Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said.
"The MLAs tried very hard to raise our issues. But we weren't heard. That's why we had to take this step," Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde thanks Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for giving him the top post.
"I thank senior leaders of the party. Their gesture has disproved the claim that BJP does anything, breaks parties, for power," he said.
After 10 hours of Enforcement Directorate's questioning, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has left the agency's office. He was questioned for around 10 hours.
Renaming of Aurangabad and Osmanabad, which was one of the last decisions taken by the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, has reinvigorated Maharashtra pride, says Shiv Sena.