Maharashtra News LIVE Updates: Eknath Shinde Camp Back In Mumbai Ahead Of Floor Test

Shiv Sena parliamentarians are still undecided on joining the breakaway faction led by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde amid claims by BJP leaders that at least a dozen Lok Sabha members were in touch with them. A central BJP minister claimed that the split in the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra will also have an impact on the Lok Sabha as at least a dozen Lok Sabha members of the outfit, out of the total 19, were ready to switch sides.

Shinde's son Shrikant, a two-term Lok Sabha member from Kalyan, has already joined ranks with his father, while five-term parliamentarian from Yavatmal Bhawana Gawli had written a letter to the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray urging him to consider the grievances of the rebels with regard to Hindutva. Rajan Vichare, the Lok Sabha member from Thane, was mentored by the late Anand Dighe like Shinde.

"There has been no impact of the rebellion on the Shiv Sena parliamentary party, Vinayak Raut, leader of the Shiv Sena in the Lok Sabha told PTI. Lok Sabha member from Osmanabad Omraje Nimbalkar too said he was firmly with Thackeray and would cast his vote in the July 18 presidential elections as per the directions of the Shiv Sena chief. The Rajya Sabha members are Anil Desai, Sanjay Raut and Priyanka Chaturvedi, all considered close to the Thackerays.