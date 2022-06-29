Maharashtra News LIVE Updates: Uddhav Thackeray Resigns As Maharashtra Chief Minister

"I'd like to tell Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi that govt is existing with our support...If Government takes such a step, where will we go?... I'd like to tell Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar, Ashok Chavan, and Balasaheb Thorat, what do we do? It's that Muslims are being sidelined. I condemn," said SP leader Abu Azmi.