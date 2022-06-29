Maharashtra News LIVE Updates: Uddhav Thackeray Resigns As Maharashtra Chief Minister

Quick links:
Image: ANI/Twitter
After announcing his resignation as Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray is on his way to Raj Bhavan.
Senior Shiv Sena leaders Arvind Sawant and Ajay Chaudhari are at Matoshree holding a meeting with Uddhav Thackeray who has resigned as Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Sources say Uddhav is likely to leave for the Raj Bhavan post-meeting.
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has arrived at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) meeting venue, shortly after the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray as Chief Minister.
"Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray resigned very politely. We have lost a sensitive, decent Chief Minister. History is witness that cheating doesn't end well. Thackeray wins. This is the beginning of a grand victory for Shiv Sena. Will eat sticks, go to jail, but Balasaheb's Shiv Sena will keep flaming!" Sanjay Raut tweeted in Hindi.
मुख्यमंत्री उध्दव ठाकरे ने अत्यंत शालीनता से पदत्याग किया.हमने एक संवेदनशील, सभ्य मुख्यमंत्री खो दिया.इतिहास गवाह है कि धोखाधड़ी का अंत अच्छा नहीं होता.ठाकरे जीते.यह शिवसेना की शानदार जीत की शुरुआत है.लाठियां खाएंगे,जेल जाएंगे, पर बालासाहेब की शिवसेना को दहकती रखेंगे! pic.twitter.com/2PScxCzbxV— Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) June 29, 2022
Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is likely to take oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Friday, July 1, sources told Republic Media Network.
"I thank Sharad Pawar. He took care of the Shiv Sena chief as his son. He gave guidance. While his own people were cheating, Sharad Pawar stood firmly behind Uddhavji. Congress leaders also always played a coordinating role," Sanjay Raut said.
मी शरद पवार यांचे आभार मानतो.त्यांनी शिवसेना प्रमुखांच्या मुलास सांभाळून घेतले.मार्गदर्शन केलं.स्वतःचे लोक दगाबाजी करत असताना शरद पवार उद्धवजीचया मागे ठामपणे उभे राहिले.काँग्रेस नेत्यांनी देखील सदैव समन्वयाची भूमिका घेतली.सत्ता येते सत्ता जाते.— Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) June 29, 2022
अमरपट्टा घेऊन कोणीच आलेले नाही! pic.twitter.com/j45C3WRTq8
Independent MP Navneet Rana speaks to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami; says "He (Uddhav Thackeray) delayed resigning a lot. The day 40 members of his family abandoned him and left the house, he should have resigned then. He kept the greed for the post."
Speaking to Republic Media Network, Independent MLA Ravi Rana attacked 'Shakuni Mama' Sanjay Raut after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister.
After Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Chief Minister of Maharashtra, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis reached Raj Bhavan to stake a claim to form a government in Maharashtra.
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde have landed at Goa Airport.
Uddhav Thackeray has not just lost his CMship but also tarnished the legacy of Balasaheb by entering into an unprincipled alliance with the NCP and Congress. But MVA’s collapse is a bigger loss of face for Sharad Pawar, who fancied himself as the architect of this alliance.— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 29, 2022
#MaharashtraPolitcalCrisis | Former Maharashtra CM & BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis along with state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil & other party leaders at Taj President hotel in Mumbai for a legislative meeting pic.twitter.com/9az7XBhq15— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022
Uddhav Thackeray has resigned as Chief Minister of Maharashtra minutes after the Supreme Court gave its go-ahead to the floor test on Thursday. He has also resigned from his MLC post.
"I want to express my gratitude to the people of NCP and Congress that they supported me. From Shiv Sena, Anil Parab, Subhash Desai and Aaditya Thackeray, these people were only present when the proposal was passed while NCP & Cong people also supported the proposal,"said Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.
#UddhavFloorTest | I have always respected your views, but you should come before me and speak: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray; Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/WtRW0JcWuX pic.twitter.com/SNGdVi3CPn— Republic (@republic) June 29, 2022
Supreme Court allows jailed NCP leaders Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh to participate in the proceedings of the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly tomorrow.
Supreme Court is now hearing the petitions filed by jailed NCP leaders Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh seeking permission to vote in the floor test tomorrow.
Supreme Court gives go-ahead to the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly tomorrow; says we are not staying tomorrow's floor test.
Supreme Court to pronounce its verdict on the Maharashtra floor test; Advocates SG Tushar Mehta, Neeraj Kishan Kaul & Maninder Singh in the courtroom.
"I'd like to tell Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi that govt is existing with our support...If Government takes such a step, where will we go?... I'd like to tell Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar, Ashok Chavan, and Balasaheb Thorat, what do we do? It's that Muslims are being sidelined. I condemn," said SP leader Abu Azmi.
Arguments of all sides have been concluded. The Bench will pronounce the order regarding the floor test at 9 PM.
Floor test can't brook any delay and Governor in totality is satisfied. Based on relevant materials floor test has to be held: Solicitor General tells SC on behalf of Maha Governor.
Speaker cannot decide his voters' list as he cannot decide his electoral college, Solicitor General tells SC on behalf of Maha Governor.
"We found no difference between BJP and MVA. Decisions to rename Osmanabad and Aurangabad have hurt our sentiments," says Samajwadi Party (SP) Abu Azmi.
Arguing for the Maharashtra Governor, SG Tushar Mehta references statements of Sanjay Raut, says 'Governor can't ignore these things - violence, threats. There's another interview where it was said this violence is just a trailer'
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta starts arguments for the Governor of Maharashtra. "First of all, the argument that this court has interdicted the Speaker is wrong. It is not this order but the law which has interdicted him," he said.
#UddhavFloorTest | 'Floor test can be annulled later': Supreme Court makes big intervention as Shiv Sena's plea hearing continues. Tune in for #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/46Iqhwo5VC pic.twitter.com/cn5OtHpwNn— Republic (@republic) June 29, 2022
Today we are not leaving Shiv Sena. We are Shiv Sena. We have 39 out of 55 Shiv Sena MLAs with us, Eknath Shinde's counsel to Supreme Court