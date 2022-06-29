Last Updated:

Maharashtra News LIVE Updates: Uddhav Thackeray Resigns As Maharashtra Chief Minister

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has resigned from his post. His announcement came minutes after the Supreme Court refused to stay Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's direction to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government to take a floor test in the Assembly on Thursday.

Written By
Akhil Oka
Maharashtra news

Image: ANI/Twitter

pointer
23:10 IST, June 29th 2022
Mahesh Jethmalani speaks to Republic

 

pointer
23:09 IST, June 29th 2022
Uddhav Thackeray on way to Raj Bhavan

After announcing his resignation as Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray is on his way to Raj Bhavan.

pointer
23:03 IST, June 29th 2022
Uddhav Thackeray to head to Raj Bhavan

Senior Shiv Sena leaders Arvind Sawant and Ajay Chaudhari are at Matoshree holding a meeting with Uddhav Thackeray who has resigned as Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Sources say Uddhav is likely to leave for the Raj Bhavan post-meeting.

pointer
22:56 IST, June 29th 2022
Fadnavis arrives at BJP meeting venue

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has arrived at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) meeting venue, shortly after the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray as Chief Minister.

pointer
22:45 IST, June 29th 2022
'We have lost a sensitive, decent CM': Sanjay Raut

"Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray resigned very politely. We have lost a sensitive, decent Chief Minister. History is witness that cheating doesn't end well. Thackeray wins. This is the beginning of a grand victory for Shiv Sena. Will eat sticks, go to jail, but Balasaheb's Shiv Sena will keep flaming!" Sanjay Raut tweeted in Hindi.

 

pointer
22:43 IST, June 29th 2022
As MVA govt set to fall, Fadnavis likely to take oath as Maharashtra CM on July 1: Sources

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is likely to take oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Friday, July 1, sources told Republic Media Network.

pointer
22:31 IST, June 29th 2022
Sanjay Raut thanks Sharad Pawar; 'took care of Sena chief as son'

"I thank Sharad Pawar. He took care of the Shiv Sena chief as his son. He gave guidance. While his own people were cheating, Sharad Pawar stood firmly behind Uddhavji. Congress leaders also always played a coordinating role," Sanjay Raut said.

 

pointer
22:15 IST, June 29th 2022
As the MVA government collapses, independent MP Navneet Rana speaks to Republic

Independent MP Navneet Rana speaks to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami; says "He (Uddhav Thackeray) delayed resigning a lot. The day 40 members of his family abandoned him and left the house, he should have resigned then. He kept the greed for the post."

 

pointer
22:13 IST, June 29th 2022
Ravi Rana attacks 'Shakuni Mama' Sanjay Raut after Uddhav Thackeray resigns

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Independent MLA Ravi Rana attacked 'Shakuni Mama' Sanjay Raut after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister.

pointer
22:05 IST, June 29th 2022
Devendra Fadnavis reaches Raj Bhawan to stake claim to form govt in Maharashtra

After Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Chief Minister of Maharashtra, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis reached Raj Bhavan to stake a claim to form a government in Maharashtra.

pointer
21:57 IST, June 29th 2022
Rebel Sena legislators land at Goa Airport

Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde have landed at Goa Airport. 

pointer
21:55 IST, June 29th 2022
'Thackeray not just lost his CMship but tarnished Balasaheb's legacy':

 

pointer
21:52 IST, June 29th 2022
Fadnavis, other BJP leaders celebrate after Uddhav resigns as Maharashtra Chief Minister

 

pointer
21:44 IST, June 29th 2022
Uddhav Thackeray resigns as Maharashtra Chief Minister

Uddhav Thackeray has resigned as Chief Minister of Maharashtra minutes after the Supreme Court gave its go-ahead to the floor test on Thursday. He has also resigned from his MLC post.

pointer
21:42 IST, June 29th 2022
Uddhav expresses gratitude to NCP and Congress for supporting him

"I want to express my gratitude to the people of NCP and Congress that they supported me. From Shiv Sena, Anil Parab, Subhash Desai and Aaditya Thackeray, these people were only present when the proposal was passed while NCP & Cong people also supported the proposal,"said Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

pointer
21:42 IST, June 29th 2022
Uddhav Thackeray's message to rebels

 

pointer
21:34 IST, June 29th 2022
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray addresses media

 

pointer
21:22 IST, June 29th 2022
Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh to participate in floor test

Supreme Court allows jailed NCP leaders Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh to participate in the proceedings of the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly tomorrow.

pointer
21:16 IST, June 29th 2022
Supreme Court hears petition of Nawab Mail and Anil Deshmukh

Supreme Court is now hearing the petitions filed by jailed NCP leaders Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh seeking permission to vote in the floor test tomorrow.

pointer
21:12 IST, June 29th 2022
Maha Floor Test at 11 am tomorrow, says Supreme Court

Supreme Court gives go-ahead to the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly tomorrow; says we are not staying tomorrow's floor test.

pointer
21:05 IST, June 29th 2022
Supreme Court to pronounce judgement anytime now; lawyers reach courtroom

Supreme Court to pronounce its verdict on the Maharashtra floor test; Advocates SG Tushar Mehta, Neeraj Kishan Kaul & Maninder Singh in the courtroom.

pointer
20:43 IST, June 29th 2022
'Muslims being sidelined': SP leader Abu Azmi slams MVA government

"I'd like to tell Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi that govt is existing with our support...If Government takes such a step, where will we go?... I'd like to tell Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar, Ashok Chavan, and Balasaheb Thorat, what do we do? It's that Muslims are being sidelined. I condemn," said SP leader Abu Azmi.

pointer
20:28 IST, June 29th 2022
Arguments concluded, order at 9 pm

Arguments of all sides have been concluded. The Bench will pronounce the order regarding the floor test at 9 PM.

pointer
20:25 IST, June 29th 2022
'Floor test can't brook any delay. Governor in totality is satisfied': SG

Floor test can't brook any delay and Governor in totality is satisfied. Based on relevant materials floor test has to be held: Solicitor General tells SC on behalf of Maha Governor.

pointer
20:16 IST, June 29th 2022
'Speaker cannot decide his voters' list': Solicitor General tells SC

Speaker cannot decide his voters' list as he cannot decide his electoral college, Solicitor General tells SC on behalf of Maha Governor.

pointer
20:10 IST, June 29th 2022
'No difference between BJP and MVA': SP leader Abu Azmi after MVA renames Osmanabad and Aurangabad

"We found no difference between BJP and MVA. Decisions to rename Osmanabad and Aurangabad have hurt our sentiments," says Samajwadi Party (SP) Abu Azmi.

pointer
20:04 IST, June 29th 2022
At Supreme Court, SG Tushar Mehta cities Sanjay Raut's threats to rebels

Arguing for the Maharashtra Governor, SG Tushar Mehta references statements of Sanjay Raut, says 'Governor can't ignore these things - violence, threats. There's another interview where it was said this violence is just a trailer'

pointer
19:58 IST, June 29th 2022
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta begins his arguments in Supreme Court

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta starts arguments for the Governor of Maharashtra. "First of all, the argument that this court has interdicted the Speaker is wrong. It is not this order but the law which has interdicted him," he said.

pointer
19:54 IST, June 29th 2022
'Floor test can be annulled later': Supreme Court

 

pointer
19:51 IST, June 29th 2022
'Not leaving Shiv Sena, we are Shiv Sena': Shinde's counsel

Today we are not leaving Shiv Sena. We are Shiv Sena. We have 39 out of 55 Shiv Sena MLAs with us, Eknath Shinde's counsel to Supreme Court

Tags: Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, uddhav Thackeray
COMMENT