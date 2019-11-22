Maharashtra Politics LIVE Updates: ‘Uddhav To Lead Maha Govt’, Confirms Sharad Pawar

Almost a month after the Mahayuti was awarded the mandate during the Maharashtra Assembly polls, the state is yet to see a government formed while being under President's rule. As the BJP-Shiv Sena's 'Mahyuti' of 35 years fell out at the state-level, after Maharashtra Assembly polls with Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray insisting a 50-50 sharing of Chief Minister post for 2.5 years and portfolios and Fadnavis refused to these demands, the Shiv Sena has allied with the NCP-Congress combination to form a new alliance - 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'. While the Common Minimum programme has been finalised by the three parties'respective committees, a final announcement of the cabinet split and CM/deputy CM post is expected on Friday.

Uddhav not keen on CM

Sources report that while the Shiv Sena has been awarded a full-time CM post and several cabinet berths, NCP-Congress has insisted that the Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray be made CM. While NCP and Congress have kept a deputy CM each for itself along with several cabinet berths, sources reveal that Uddhav Thackeray is not keen on becoming CM and is likely to nominate Arvind Sawant or Subhash Desai for the post.

Cabinet split (Sena-Cong-NCP)

As of now, as per sources here is the cabinet split:

Shiv Sena :

Uddhav Thackeray - CM post and urban development and general administration cabinets

Aaditya Thackeray, Eknath Shinde, Diwakar Raut, and Subhash Desai - one cabinet berth each

Congress

Unnamed MLA - Deputy CM

Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan, and Balasaheb Thorat - one cabinet berth each

NCP:

Ajit Pawar - Deputy CM and Home Ministry

Jayant Patil, Chagan Bhujbal and Nawab Malik - one cabinet berth each

Hectic parleys

While Sonia Gandhi greenlighted the alliance on Wednesday, there has a flurry of meetings held between NCP-Congress leaders, Congress Maharashtra - CWC and NCP-Shiv Sena to nail down the key details of the alliance. Sources further report that Congress had also turned down Shiv Sena's offer to name the alliance ' Maha Shiv Aghadi' stating that it will not compromise its ideology, asking the right-wing Shiv Sena to tone down its stance on certain contentious issues. Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has claimed that all three parties along with the Independent MLAs supporting them (total - 170 MLAs) will stake claim to form the next Maharashtra government in the first week of December.

Current Maha Assembly numbers

The Mahayuti alliance swept Maharashtra on October 24, winning a combined tally of 161 (BJP- 105, Sena -56). Meanwhile, the Maha Agadhi alliance (NCP-Congress) won 98 seats (NCP- 54, Congress- 44 ). The halfway mark in 144 in the 288 seat-Assembly.

