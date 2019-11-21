Maharashtra Deadlock: Sanjay Raut Talks About Secularism Amid Govt Formation

The Rajya Sabha MP from Shiv Sena, Sanjay Raut while addressing a press conference said that no one should teach the meaning of the word ‘secular’ to Shiv Sena. This came after a reporter asked him about secularism. He also said that religion and caste are not taken into consideration while helping the needy. Sanjay Raut further added that Balasaheb Thackeray was one of the leaders who opposed the use of religious text by the judiciary and said that people should pledge to the Constitution of India.

Amid the recent developments in the formation of government in Maharashtra wherein Congress-NCP-Sena are set to go into an alliance to form the government, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that he will meet Sharad Pawar On November 21 to discuss the issue of chief ministership and seat-sharing arrangement. On being questioned over the post of Chief Minister, Raut added, "The information on CM post is not with us”.

Sanjay Raut on secularism

Responding to a reporter’s question on Secularism, Sanjay Raut said, “This country and the events of this country are not dependent on the word ‘secular’. The concern of the common people is different; the issue of the hour is related to farmers. We don’t see the religion and caste of the farmers before helping them. When we give a job to an unemployed person, we still don’t see his or her religion and caste".

"All castes, classes and religions were welcomed in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's kingdom. He accepted all people as his own. No one should teach us the meaning of the word ‘secular’. I’d like to mention that the patriarch of Shiv Sena, Balasaheb Thackeray, is one of these leaders who said that the people should not swear on a religious text before saying something in the court. They should rather pledge to the Constitution of India," he added.

‘Coming in 2-5 days’

Talking to the media on Wednesday, Sanjay Raut had said that the government will be soon formed in Maharashtra. "When three parties form a government, the process becomes long. This process has started today. In the coming 2-5 days, once the process is complete, a government will be formed in Maharashtra," he asserted. A meeting of Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders was held at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence in Mumbai on Wednesday over the government formation in Maharashtra.

