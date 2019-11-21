Maharashtra: Nawab Malik Tweets Poetic Response To Sanjay Raut

Amid the recent developments in the formation of a government in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut took to Twitter to say, "I am better off being bad as when I was good what medal did I get?" to which NCP's spokesperson Nawab Malik responded in a poetical style. The NCP spokesperson tweeted, "What proof should I give you that the path is filled with difficulties, but when the path is found the difficulties lay forgotten."

READ | ON RECORD! NCP Confirms Sonia Gandhi Has Agreed To Alliance With Sena

Sanjay Raut's tweet

Nawab Malik tweet in response to Raut

READ | Sharad Pawar Meets PM Modi; Letter By NCP Supremo To Prime Minister Accessed

Cong-NCP-Sena alliance confirmed

NCP's Majeed Memon confirmed that Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has sealed an alliance with the Shiv Sena, amid the ongoing political deadlock in Maharashtra. Gandhi met with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Sunday, November 17, to discuss the possibility of an alliance with the ideologically differing Shiv Sena. Republic sources claimed that the Congress chief has given her go-ahead to form a government in the state in alliance with NCP and Sena. Confirming the news, NCP's Memon said, "The alliance with Sena has been sealed by Maharashtra."

Sonia Gandhi refused to comment

Meanwhile, Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday, November 20, refused to comment on the progress being made in the formation of a new government in Maharashtra. Her response came as Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut exuded confidence that a government led by his party will be in place by next month in Maharashtra. Addressing the media, Sena spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday morning said, "The process to form the government will be completed in the next 5-6 days and a popular and strong government will be formed in Maharashtra before December. The process is going on."

READ | Narayan Rane And Ramdas Athawale Speak On Cong-NCP-Sena Alliance

READ | Ramdas Athawale Has Just One Question After Sonia Gandhi Greenlights Sena Alliance