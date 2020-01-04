Maharashtra: Confusion Over Cabinet Portfolios Persists As Congress Delays Allocation

Amid the delay over the allocation of portfolios to the ministers in Maharashtra, sources on Saturday said that there has been a persistent confusion in the Maha Vikas Adhadi over the distribution. According to the sources, the Congress feels that they have not got a fair deal and is the reason behind the delay in portfolio sharing as they have demanded two more portfolios. Sources further mention that now NCP chief Sharad Pawar has the ball in his court as the veteran NCP leader is expected to find a solution to keep Congress happy.

Since the last three days, the MVA leaders have been saying that portfolio sharing will happen soon but no date has been finalised yet. Till now no proper agreement has reached out between the three parties over the allocation. Earlier on Friday, sources had said that the Congress party is unhappy with the allocation of portfolios and thus demand a delay in portfolio distribution. According to sources, the allocation was scheduled for Thursday will now further be delayed as the three-party in the Maha Vikas Aghadi will have a discussion over the portfolio allocation.

READ | Rift In Maha Vikas Aghadi Over Portfolio Allocation? Sharad Pawar Hints At Further Delay

Earlier on Thursday, a senior leader confirmed to Republic that the infighting within the Congress party has led to the delay in the portfolio announcement. On Monday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray inducted a total of 36 ministers in his one-month-old coalition government comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress. This comes after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister's assertation on Wednesday that no one is unhappy in the Maha Vikas Aghadi and that the portfolios will be announced on Thursday. "Order on portfolios might be released tomorrow. Nobody is unhappy with the portfolio allocations," Ajit Pawar said after a key meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other leaders of the coalition.

READ | Congress Demands For A Delay In Maharashtra Portfolio Distribution: Sources

Cabinet expansion

A total of 12 Shiv Sena, 14 NCP, and 10 Congress MLAs were administered the oath of office and secrecy in the Maharashtra Cabinet expansion on Monday. This includes Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Jitendra Awhad, spokesperson Nawab Malik, senior legislator Hasan Mushrif, newly-elected MLA Dhananjay Munde and Abdul Sattar, former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan and the CM's son Aaditya Thackeray. This led to considerable unease in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, with many MLAs publicly voicing their displeasure after missing out on a Cabinet berth.

READ | Centralisation Of Power In PMO Not Good For Economy, Says Shiv Sena In Saamana

READ | India Overtakes France And UK, Becomes World's 5th Largest Economy In 2019