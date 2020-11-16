Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 17.49 Lakh; Case Fatality Rate Stands At 2.63%

Maharashtra continued to witness a decline in the number of daily COVID-19 cases on Monday, November 16, after only 2535 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This has propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 17,49,777. At present, there are 84,386 active cases in the state. With 3001 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 16,18,380.

A total of 60 deaths - 12 from Mumbai, 9 from Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, 8 from Nanded, 7 from Nashik and Malegaon, 5 from Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan Dombivali, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi and Mira Bhayandar, three each from Gondia, Beed and Latur, two each from Solapur and Satara and one each from the region comprising Raigad and Panvel, Kolhapur, Sangli, Sindhudurg, Yavatmal and Buldhana were reported on Monday.

Until now, a total of 46,034 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19. So far, more than 96 lakh samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. The COVID-19 recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 92.49% and 2.63% respectively.

COVID-19 situation in India

Currently, there are 88,45,127 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 82,49,579 patients have been discharged and 1,30,070 fatalities have been reported. There are 4,65,478 cases in the country. This marks the 44th day in a row when India has registered more daily recoveries than daily active cases. With 43,851 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the national recovery rate has surged to 93.27%.

About 78% of the newly recovered cases are from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and Delhi. Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Delhi, and Rajasthan account for 76% of the 30,548 cases reported in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, 79% of the 435 new deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Odisha, Punjab, Kerala, and Chhattisgarh.

