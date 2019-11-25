Maharashtra LIVE Updates:Sena, NCP & Congress MLAs Take 'oath' Post Their Show Of Strength

In its first official reaction, BJP slammed the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena for insulting all the MLAs and the voters of the state by making them take an oath in a private gathering.
NCP MLA Dhananjay Munde stated that everyone in his party wanted Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to come back to the party fold. Earlier, there were speculations that Munde was supporting Ajit Pawar.
NCP MLA and spokesperson Nawab Malik demanded that immediate resignation of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
All the MLAs of Congress, Shiv Sena, and NCP took an oath at the Grand Hyatt hotel after senior leaders addressed them.
#BREAKING | Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena MLAs take 'oath' post their show-of-strength; Tune in to watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/rZlqSyAsoW— Republic (@republic) November 25, 2019
All MLAs of the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena are being administered oath by NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad.
NCP leader Sharad Pawar clarified that his party did not agree with Ajit Pawar's decision to ally with the party. He also reassured the NCP MLAs that Ajit Pawar had no right to issue a whip.
Addressing the gathering, NCP president Sharad Pawar claimed that more legislators in addition to the 162 MLAs were likely to join the alliance.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar addressed the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena leaders gathered at the Grand Hyatt hotel.
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray addressed the audience at the Grand Hyatt hotel. He said that this is a view that the BJP must watch, claiming that he could see the entire Vidhan Sabha in front of him.
The Congress legislative party leader Balasaheb Thorat addressed the audience and called upon Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to resign from his post.
Senior NCP leaders Chhagan Bhujbal, Praful Patel and Dhananjay Munde arrived at the Grand Hyatt hotel.
Congress leader Ashok Chavan addressed the gathering. In his initial remarks, he welcomed all the leaders.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar was greeted with flowers by Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut.
#LIVE | Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Mallikarjun Kharge present at the hotel among a purported '162' MLAs from Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress; Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/qL0NaglglW— Republic (@republic) November 25, 2019
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar arrives at the Grand Hyatt hotel.
Moments before Shiv Sena's show of strength at Hotel Hyatt on Monday evening, visuals of preparation from inside the hotel have been accessed by Republic TV. In the pictures, a banner is seen with "We are 162" written on it. A big banner of the Constitution of India is also seen in the picture. Earlier, making a big announcement, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed that the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress has the support of 162 MLAs. He also invited the Governor to come and ascertain the number for himself.
#LIVE | Senior leaders of parties address Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena MLAs as they make their 162-MLA show-of-strength in Mumbai; Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/VsgPVqAsrn— Republic (@republic) November 25, 2019
Top leaders including Uddhav Thackeray, Supriya Sule, Aaditya Thackeray, and Sharad Pawar reached the Grand Hyatt hotel where the 162 MLAs of the NCP-Congress-Sena alliance have gathered.
Mumbai: Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray & Aaditya Thackeray arrive at at Hotel Grand Hyatt where Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress MLAs have assembled. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/pVPbgU55QW— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2019
In a massive announcement, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has claimed that all 162 MLAs of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP were together and would make an appearance at the Grand Hyatt hotel on Monday evening. He invited the Governor to come and ascertain the number for himself.
As per sources, NCP MLAs have been moved to three different hotels. This is reportedly due to the perceived threat of BJP members getting in touch with them. While two of the hotels have been identified as Hyatt and Sofitel, the third hotel where the legislators have been moved to remains unknown.
Supreme Court order in the hearing which was reserved for tomorrow will take place at 10:30 AM.
Arguments from both sides were heard today with Shiv Sena-NCP-INC alliance pushing for a floor test to be conducted immediately and Senior Counsel Mukul Rohatgi requesting that the CM be given time to respond to the petition.
Mukul Rohatgi pushes for floor test to be conducted after 14 days but later settles for 7 days, stating that would be a more "reasonable time", which will allow the CM to respond to the petition as well conduct a floor test.
Mukul Rohatgi, who is a designated Senior Counsel and the former Attorney General for India, objects to the floor test being conducted within 24 hours and states that Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis should be given time to respond to the petition, after laying down the procedure for formation of government in the State.
Rohatgi further added that a Speaker needs to be elected before the floor test can take place.
Avishek Manu Singhvi, arguing for INC, NCP and Sena has withdrawn the affidavits which were submitted to the Supreme Court by Kapil Sibal. The affidavits reportedly claimed Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress had the support of 154 MLAs
The Supreme Court restrains Sibal from arguing facts outside of his petition as he continues to attack BJP and Ajit Pawar.
Sibal reportedly said: 'Ajit Pawar has been removed from his post'
He further added, 'The floor test should happen in 24 hours and we want an open ballot division and the oldest member of the assembly to reside'
Devendra Fadnavis takes charge at Mantralaya as Maharashtra CM amidst Supreme Court hearing
Kapil Sibal appearing for Cong-NCP-Shiv Sena alliance begins argument in the Supreme Court. Commenting on the rapid turn of events of appointing Fadnavis as CM, Sibal asks:
'What was the national emergency to do this in the middle of the night?'
Rajya Sabha member and Congress leader Ahmed Patel commented on the Supreme Court hearing currently in progress, stating, 'We are hopeful. We are optimistic'
Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP in the Lok Sabha: Calls Maharashtra political situation a 'Murder of Democracy'
BJP to Supreme Court: 'Ready for floor test'
Solicitor-General: 'Nobody is disputing that the floor test will be the ultimate test'
As per sources, CM Devendra Fadnavis, Dy CM Ajit Pawar and 2 NCP leaders Chhagan Bhujbal and Sunil Tatkare reportedly hold a closed-door meeting inside Vidhan Bhavan.
Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta submits two letters, along with its translation to the Supreme Court. The letter reportedly contained names of 54 NCP MLAs and their signatures, which was written to the Governor of Maharashtra.
The Solicitor General acknowledges that the BJP was the largest party, followed by NCP and finally INC.
As per sources, Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray to meet party MLAs at Hotel Lalit after SC hearing
Article 212(2) and Article 194 of the Constitution of India bars Courts from taking cognisance of any incident that had taken place in the legislative assembly.
Sources claim 56 Shiv Sena MLAs and 8 independent MLA who have pledged support to Shiv Sena all are currently at Hotel Lalit and are expected to move to Hotel Lemon Tree between 11 AM to 12 noon.
NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal met Ajit Pawar shortly before as he leaves for Mantralaya to take charge as the Dy CM
Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal reaches Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's residence to talk to him. (file pics) pic.twitter.com/2V1fHfyuc2— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2019
Ajit Pawar likely to take charge as the Dy CM of Maharashtra, CM Devendra Fadnavis to be present at the event.
As per sources, Eknath Shinde from Sena, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat and NCP's Jayant Patil will reportedly leave for Raj Bhavan with a letter of support along with signatures of as many as 160 MLAs. The letter will reportedly be submitted at the Raj Bhavan after the Supreme Court verdict