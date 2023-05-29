Mahesh Jethmalani Poses 9 Questions To Congress Over Sacred Sengol; 'Why Would...'

Quick links:
Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Jethmalani (Image: Republic World/PTI)
Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Jethmalani on Monday posed nine questions to Congress in relation to the sacred 'Sengol' which has now been installed in the Lok Sabha of the new Parliament building. He asked the grand old party who labelled Sengol as a 'walking stick'? He also inquired if 'Sengol' was deposited in toshakhana as Congress claimed it was a 'gift' to former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that the Union Home Ministry should conduct an inquiry into the matter as Congress has no counter-narrative to the government's stance on Sengol.
Now that the new Parliament inauguration has concluded some mystifying issues persist about the #Sengol particularly in the light of the fact that the #INC has denied the govt narrative about the #Sengol’s origins:— Mahesh Jethmalani (@JethmalaniM) May 29, 2023
1. Who “gifted” the #Sengol to Nehru
2. When was the gift made…
Jethmalani said that he has asked those nine questions out of his deep respect for the late Pandit Nehru "whose 59th death anniversary we all recalled on 27th May in the hope that his name is not being misused posthumously by those responsible for his estate or any others."
The historic Sengol was installed it in a special enclosure on the right side of the Speaker's chair in the Lok Sabha chamber by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.
