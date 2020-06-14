Majeed Memon Grieves At Death Of Mumbai Cops, Calls For Better COVID Treatment Facilities

As Mumbai lost four of its policemen to COVID-19 on Saturday, NCP leader Majeed Memon expressed grief over their deaths and called for better medical facilities for cops suffering from Coronavirus in Maharashtra.

Four Mumbai policemen succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, recording the worst single-day spike for the Mumbai police force. With the four fatalities, the death toll in the city police force has risen to 26.

The news that four Mumbai cops fell victim to Coronavirus just yesterday is indeed very disturbing. medicos and cops need better treatment from the State. — Majeed Memon (@advmajeedmemon) June 14, 2020

Of the four policemen who died, Assistant Sub Inspector Dipak Lole (57), posted in the office of Joint Commissioner (Law and Order) Vinoy Kumar Chaubey, passed away at DY Patil Hospital in Nerul at 8.25 am on Saturday.

The Navi Mumbai resident had been on sick leave since May as he belonged to the high-risk category for Coronavirus, and tested positive on June 6. He was put on ventilator support after his condition worsened on Thursday, said a senior Mumbai Police officer.

Late on Friday night, 47-year-old Constable Sandesh Keni died at Star Hospital in Nallasopara. A beat marshal posted at Borivali police station, Keni was admitted to the hospital on June 6 after testing positive. Keni’s colleagues said he was very fit and did not suffer from any comorbidities.

Head Constable Hemant Kumbhar passed away at 11.10 pm, in Seven Hills Hospital after battling Coronavirus since June 4. 52-year-old Kumbhar, who was diabetic, was quarantined after his immediate superior, the Police Inspector (Crime) at Dindoshi police station tested positive. The Inspector has since recovered.

The fourth casualty on Saturday night was constable Anil Kamble of Vakola police station. The 57-year-old passed away at Niron Hospital within hours of testing positive. Kamble had also been on leave since May, said the police.

Over 2000 cops infected

Over 2,000 personnel in the Mumbai Police have been infected with the deadly virus, of whom 1,738 belong to the constabulary. As many as 224 personnel are currently being treated in hospitals.

Giving the rising number of infections in its ranks, the Mumbai Police launched a dedicated 24×7 COVID-19 helpline on Friday to help its personnel get tested, transport positive patients to COVID Care Centres and hospitals, make ambulances available and shift critical patients to hospitals equipped with oxygen supply and ventilators, and counsel patients and their families.

