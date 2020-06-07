NCP Calls Shiv Sena's 'Mahatma Sonu Sood' Jibe Inappropriate, Memon Attributes To BJP

Senior NCP leader Majeed Memon on Sunday hit out at Bollywood Actor Sonu Sood being in any way compared to a 'Mahatma' for helping migrant workers reach their homes. According to him, Sonu Sood has done remarkably well in helping migrant workers in distress. Hitting out at Sena's statement but erroneously claiming that the BJP had first called Sood 'Mahatma', the NCP leader said, "To call him Mahatma is not appropriate". He further added that "With such comparisons, we would make several Mahatmas and devalue the term."

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in his 'Saamna' Editorial appeared to hit out at Bollywood actor Sonu Sood over his helping the migrant workers. Targeting the praise that the actor has been receiving for his deeds, Raut wrote that during the lockdown period, a new "Mahatma" named Sonu Sood has emerged all of a sudden. He wrote, "It is being said that Sonu Sood transported millions of migrant labourers to their homes in other states," and the Governor of Maharashtra has also praised "Mahatma Sood" for his work.

According to Raut, this suggests that nothing is being done by the state governments and the Central government. In the editorial, Raut questioned the Bollywood actor as to where is he getting the buses from during the lockdown period. He also questioned that "When the states are not allowing to take any migrant workers, where are the migrants going?" Launching a further attack, Raut wrote that the Bollywood actor "may soon meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and become the celebrity manager of Mumbai."

Sonu Sood helps migrant workers

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been making headlines for his relentless services for the migrant labourers to ensure their safe journey to their respective homes amid the coronavirus imposed lockdown. He has, until now, chartered buses, trains, airplanes to ferry stranded migrants, primarily from Mumbai, to their hometowns in states all across the country. He had also arranged for airlifting 147 Odia speaking girls stuck at Kochi at an embroidery factory and ensured their return to their hometown Bhubaneswar, and for all his efforts he has gained tremendous appreciation online.

