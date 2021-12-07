Mamata Banerjee Asks Police To Keep Tab On BSF In Bengal In Aftermath Of Nagaland Incident

In the wake of the killing of 14 civilians in Nagaland by security forces, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday directed that a watch be kept on the activities of BSF. Mamata Banerjee claimed that the BSF should not be allowed to breach its earmarked jurisdiction.

'BSF enters places they are not entitled to, harras people'

Having said that, the West Bengal Chief Minister claimed that she had received complaints of the personnel entering the villages and harassing the people. "They go to several places that are beyond their jurisdiction without informing the police," Mamata said, adding that incidents similar to that of Nagaland has taken place in West Bengal's Sitalkuchi during assembly polls and recently in Coochbehar.

"I will ask the block development officers and inspectors-in-charge to be on alert", she said at an administrative review meeting of Uttar Dinajpur and Dakshin Dinajpur districts held in Karnajora.

The BJP-led central government has amended the BSF Act to authorise the force to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a 50-km stretch from the earlier 15-km limit, from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam.

Nagaland civilians killings

On the evening of December 4, 6 coal mine labourers were killed in an ambush by security forces while they were returning to the Oting village of the Mon district in Nagaland. Subsequently, there was a backlash from angry locals leading to the death of 7 more civilians as well as one security personnel. Maintaining that the security forces carried out it based on credible intelligence inputs on the likely movement of insurgents, the Indian Army expressed regret on the incident and its aftermath and assured that appropriate action will be taken after a Court of Inquiry concludes its investigation.

"Government is monitoring the incident minutely and necessary remedial measured are being taken to ensure peace in the area. In a bid to avert any more incidents in the affected area, additional forces have been deployed," Union Home Minister Amit Shah remarked, making a statement in Parliament on Monday. He added, "Further, it has been decided that all agencies should ensure that such unfortunate incidents do not take place again in the future while taking up such drives".