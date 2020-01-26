Mamata Banerjee Asks 'When Will This End?' As Omar Abdullah's Picture Circulates Online

Aghast at the transformation seen in former Jammu-Kashmir chief Minister Omar Abdullah, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, on Saturday, expressed her disbelief at an unverified photo of the detained politician circulating online. Banerjee said that she felt sad at the state of India's democracy asking when will this end. Abdullah and his father Farooq Abdullah have been detained by the J&K administration since August 5, prior to the revocation of Article 370.

I could not recognize Omar in this picture. Am feeling sad. Unfortunate that this is happening in our democratic country. When will this end ? pic.twitter.com/lbO0PxnhWn — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 25, 2020

Expressing relief at Omar's smiling photo inspite of his unkempt, straggly and shaggy bearded appearance, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill hoped that BJP will release him soon. Missing his Twitter wit, Shiv Sena spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi expressed hope at catching a glimpse of the detained politician. She added that it was sad to feel happiness at just a photo of the former CM.

Good to see that despite his unwarranted prolonged detention he is in good spirits, as they say “tough times never last but tough people do” -hope release of detained political leaders figures in BJP definition of “normalcy” soon https://t.co/DeCfc6JEHq — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) January 25, 2020

How bad must it be that we are feeling happy just to see a smiling pic of the former CM of J&K @OmarAbdullah . Would truly be a happy moment when he and the rest are out and about, not under house arrest, hear them speak and read his tweets. Till then just the pic brings hope! — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) January 25, 2020

Earlier on January 15, Omar Abdullah, the J&K National Conference (NC) Vice President was reportedly shifted to his Gupkar residence in Srinagar. The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, who was shifted to a government guest house ever since the abrogation of Article 370, has now been moved back to his personal residence. Currently, BJP Union Ministers are on a Kashmir outreach exercise to spread awareness of revocation of Article 370.

Omar Abdullah, who has not been seen in public for almost six months now, was detained along with other mainstream Kashmiri politicians - Sajid Lone, Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah by the government following the revocation of Article 370 citing precautionary measure. While several minor politicians have been released in a phased manner by the administration, NC patron Farooq Abdullah's detention was increased by 3 months under the Public Safety Act (PSA) by the Home Ministry. NC has repeatedly demanded the release of the Abdullahs who have still not been reportedly able to meet each other yet.