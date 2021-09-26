With the Chief Ministers’ seat is at stake, the Trinamool Congress’ Supremo Mamata Banerjee is putting her best foot forward to capture the reigns of her bastion Bhabanipur in the upcoming by-polls to continue as the West Bengal Chief Minister.



In a fresh attack on Bhartiya Janata Party, the TMC chief on Sunday alleged that the BJP indulges in hooliganism and is only working towards selling the nation. The Chief Minister of West Bengal has further accused the Prime Minister of being 'jealous' of her being invited to global events.

Mamata Banerjee lashes out at BJP, quips 'their only motive is to sell the nation'

The political heat in the state is rising as Mamata Banerjee and her opponent in the election, BJP’s Priyanka Tibrewal has beefed up her campaigning in South Kolkata’s Bhabanipur. The two are slinging mud at each other as the election dates near. Mamata has asserted that Bhabanipur is just the beginning, and soon, TMC will sweep success on a national level.

Addressing the public at Jadubabur Bazar, where TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee was also present, Mamata alleged, "Even though BJP lost, they have no shame. They are indulging in hooliganism here and in Tripura. Their motive is to sell this nation. They are sending agencies, thinking no one can speak against them. Bhabanipur bypoll is only the beginning, after which we will go to every part of this country. We promise to oust BJP from this country," ANI reported.

Citing that Prime Minister Modi was jealous of her being invited to Rome’s peace meet, Banerjee tried to corner the Centre for denying her permission to participate. Four days ahead of the scheduled by-polls Mamata Banerjee said, "Many states do not take permission for these things, but I do as I maintain discipline and courtesy. I try my best to keep relations with External Affairs Ministry good. I have always supported our nation on external issues. But you can not keep me silent. I was not allowed to participate in programmes in Chicago, China, Cambridge and St. Stephens. How many programmes will you stop??," reported ANI.

Bhabanipur bypoll

As Banerjee had lost her poll battle from Nandigram, defeated by BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, she has to be re-elected by November 5 to remain West Bengal's CM. Results will be declared on October 3. EC announced that it will hold by-polls only at Bhabanipur on September 30, upon the special request of the state government. Moreover, it will also hold polls in Bengal's Samserganj and Jangipur and Odisha's Pipli where polls were deferred due to death of contesting candidates in May. Bhabanipur - which is Mamata Banerjee's constituency - is currently vacant after MLA Sovandeb Chatterjee resigned after winning the seat.

Image: PTI/ ANI