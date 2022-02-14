Mamata Banerjee Congratulates People On Civic Poll Win; Says 'will Work For Common People'

After registering a major lead in the West Bengal Municipal Corporation elections on Monday, Trinamool Congress supremo and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the people for putting their faith and confidence in her party and further casting their votes in favour of TMC. The elections were earlier held on February 12.

Speaking on the same, CM Mamata Banerjee said that her state administration will continue working for the cause of the common people and will further carry out the development work with greater zeal and enthusiasm. "We have to remain polite and continue to work for the cause of common people," she said while SEC trends indicated a big win for TMC.

It is once again an overwhelming victory of Ma, Mati, Manush.

My heartiest congratulations to the people of Asansol, Bidhannagar, Siliguri & Chandanagore for having put their faith and confidence on All India Trinamool Congress candidates in the Municipal Corporation elections. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 14, 2022

While the counting of votes is still underway to the municipal corporations of Siliguri, Bidhannagar, Asansol, and Chandernagore in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress is leading in all four bodies winning 39 seats so far out of the 41 wards in Bidhannagar corporation, 40 seats of the 47 wards in Siliguri, 70 seats of 106 wards in Asansol, and 31 seats of the 33 wards in Chandanagore.

CM Mamata Banerjee hits out at opposition

The Trinamool Congress who earlier paid a visit to Uttar Pradesh last week to campaign for the Samajwadi party has contended that her party has decided against contesting elections in UP in view of a "larger interest". Speaking on the same, she said that the TMC had not fielded any candidate in UP as it did not want Akhilesh Yadav to get weak on any seat. Further informing about her next visit to Varanasi on March 3, she said, "In the first phase, I am hoping Akhilesh Yadav's party will win 37 of 57 seats."

Meanwhile, hitting out at Congress, the chief minister confirmed that the TMC had not been on friendly terms with the party and further no other regional outfits share any kind of cordial relationship with the grand old party. "The Congress can go its way and we will go over," she added.

Also talking about forming an alliance with the Congress and CPI(M), she said, "I had asked both the parties to join hands in greater interest but they do not listen. There is nothing I can do nor do I have any personal grudge against anybody."

Similarly, she also slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre saying that they have demolished the country's constitution. "My party will make every effort to protect the federal structure of the country. I have also spoken to the Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and my Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao," she added.

