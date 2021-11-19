Mamata Banerjee Hails Farmers After Centre Repeals Farm Laws; Avers 'this Is Your Victory'

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three farm laws, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lauded the farmers on Friday and congratulated every single farmer who fought relentlessly. Mamata Banerjee tweeted, "My heartfelt congratulations to every single farmer who fought relentlessly and were not fazed by the cruelty with which BJP treated you. This is YOUR VICTORY! My deepest condolences to everyone who lost their loved ones in this fight."

Banerjee had always supported the farmers who were protesting at the borders of Delhi against the Centre's three farm laws. Mamata Banerjee also sent a delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs to visit the Singhu Border. Earlier this year, the West Bengal CM also held a meeting with Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait in Kolkata.

PM Modi announced on Friday while addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Purab, “Despite our best efforts, we could not convince some farmers. Even though only a section of farmers was opposing it, this was important for us nevertheless. The agricultural economists and progressive farmers tried a lot to explain the benefits of the farm laws. We tried convincing them with an open mind through various mediums- personal as well as collective. The talks were continuously going on. We didn't leave any stone unturned in listening to the arguments of farmers. The government was ready to amend the provisions of the laws to which they objected to. We also proposed to suspend these laws for two years."

What are the farm laws?

The farmers have been protesting across the country, mainly Delhi borders, against the Centre's three farm laws since they were introduced in 2020. The three farm laws are -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments. The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act.

