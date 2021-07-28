Mamata Banerjee Has 'No Problem If Someone Else Leads'; Wants 'Sacche Din, Not Acche Din'

On a day she met party chiefs Sonia Gandhi & Arvind Kejriwal, Trinamool Congress Supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee maintained silence on who would be the Opposition face for the 2024 General Elections. Before both meetings, Mamata Banerjee said she has no problems if someone else leads, continuing the ambiguity on the potential contender from the Opposition to challenge PM Narendra Modi-led BJP.

"I am not a political astrologer, depends on situation; have no problem if someone else leads. Today I have a meeting with Sonia Ji and Arvind Kejriwal. After Parliament session, Opposition parties must meet," Mamata Banerjee said prior to her meeting with Sonia Gandhi. When asked if she will be the Opposition's face, Mamata Banerjee replied that she is a simple worker and wants to continue the same.

Want Sacche Din, not Acche Din: Mamata Banerjee

Seemingly taking a dig at PM Modi and the Central Government, Mamata Banerjee claimed that the people of the country want Sacche Din and not Acche Din.

Mamata Banerjee also launched a scathing attack on PM Modi as she said "Narendra Modi was popular in 2019. Today, they have not kept a record of the bodies, last rites were denied and bodies were thrown in river Ganga. Those who lost their loved ones will not forget and forgive."

She also raked up Pegasus snoopgate row stating that her phone is tapped. "If Abhishek's (Banerjee) phone is tapped, and I am talking to him, then, automatically my phone is tapped too. Pegasus has put everyone's life in danger," Mamata Banerjee said.

On Tuesday, Mamata Banerjee had kicked off a slew of meetings by visiting Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Anand Sharma terming it a 'reunion of friends'.

Later she met with PM Modi - a first since the stormy Cyclone Yaas review meeting - discussing the 'need for more vaccines', 'West Bengal's change of name'. Stating that PM was hearty both healthwise and mindwise, she refuted raising the issue of Bengal bypolls - which is required for her to remain CM as she lost her Nandigram election to Suvendu Adhikari.