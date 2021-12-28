Mamata Banerjee Launches Fresh Attack On PM Modi Over Kanpur Visit, COVID-19 Deaths

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday reviewed the preparations for Gangasagar Mela which will be held from January 8 to January 16, 2022, in Sagar Island, South 24 Parganas district. She also offered prayers at Kapil Muni Temple in Gangasagar. Addressing a gathering, she urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare Gangasagar Mela a national fair and said that she has also written a letter in this regard but has received no reply.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over COVID deaths, the Trinamool Congress said that bodies were floating in Ganga. Sharing a picture of PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri onboard Kanpur Metro, the TMC tweeted, "Heading to the Ganga where the bodies of thousands of COVID-19 victims were abandoned."

Modi onboard Kanpur metro. Heading to the Ganga where the bodies of thousands of Covid-19 victims were abandoned. https://t.co/szlVvonK3i pic.twitter.com/xaVCpAjV9i — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) December 28, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the complete section of the Kanpur Metro Rail project and took a ride on the same. The construction work of Kanpur metro commenced in November 2019 and the trial run took place two years later in November 2020.

PM Modi also inaugurated the 356-km long Bina-Panki Pipeline Project. Besides this, he also participated in the 54th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and addressed the students.

Mamata says 'Union govt froze bank accounts of Missionaries of Charity'

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that the Central government has frozen all bank accounts of the Mother Theresa's Missionaries of Charity (MoC) in India. Calling it shocking and disappointing, she said that the government took this step against the NGO on Christmas. However, both the Ministry of Home Affairs and the MoC in India have denied the reports.

"We would like to clarify that the FCRA registration of the Missionaries of Charity has been neither suspended nor cancelled. Further, there is no freeze ordered by the Ministry of Home Affairs on any of our bank accounts. We have been informed that our FCRA renewal application has not been approved. Therefore as a measure to ensure there is no lapse, we have asked our centres not to operate any of the FC accounts until the matter is resolved," the statement read.

(Image: ANI/PTI)