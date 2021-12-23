Mamata Banerjee Not Given Chance To Speak During CMs' Virtual Meet With PM: WB Govt Source

A top source from the West Bengal Secretariat has claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was not given a chance to speak during the CMs' virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 'Azadi ki Amrit Mahotsav' meeting was underway in which Banerjee was not allowed to speak as her name was missing from the list of speakers, the PTI source added.

Following this, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has expressed her displeasure over the incident, the source added. He also claimed that the incident has also anguished the entire state administration. Many other Chief Ministers were also present in the meeting that was being chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This is not the first time when Mamata Banerjee has accused the Centre of not allowing her to speak. Earlier in May this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired a meeting with Chief Ministers of states to review the country's preparedness. The West Bengal Chief Minister at the time had claimed that she "felt insulted". Moreover, the Trinamool Congress chief had also claimed that she herself came for the meeting, instead of sending an official to ask for Covid-19 vaccines.

PM Modi chairs COVID-19 review meeting

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a COVID-19 review meeting and avered that there will be an emergence of a "new world order" as the pandemic has shattered the existing structures. He asserted that India should set its eyes on 2047 when it will be celebrating 100 years of Independence. He also remarked that the current generation will be at the helm of affairs in the country.