Indo-China LAC Clash: Mamata Banerjee Offers Rs 5 Lakh Compensation To Two Bengal Martyrs

After paying respects to the Galwan martyrs, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, said that her government will pay Rs 5 lakhs to the families of the two slain soldiers from Bengal. Condoling the loss of Sepoy Rajesh Orang and Bipul Roy on General Duty, she said that one member from the deceased's family will be given a government job. India lost 20 Army jawans in the Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese Army on June 15-16.

Mamata offers compensation to martyrs

My heartfelt condolences to the families of the brave men martyred at #GalwanValley. I'm at pain to say that two of them belonged to West Bengal— Sepoy Rajesh Orang (Vill Belgoria, PS Md Bazar, Birbhum) & Bipul Roy on General Duty (Vill Bindipara, PS Samuktala, Alipurduar) (1/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 17, 2020

PM Modi: 'India won't stay quiet'

Before addressing 15 state Chief Ministers on current COVID-19 crisis, PM Narendra Modi, gave a stern warning to China, saying that while India wished to maintain peace, it will not stay quiet if provoked. He added that the nation must be proud to know that its 20 Army martyrs who died in Galwan Valley, died fighting till the end. Currently, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi have had a conversation and to resolve border clash in a fair way, de-escalate as soon as possible.

Army releases martyrs list

Earlier in the day, the Indian Army released the list of the martyrs who lost their lives on June 15-16. While Colonel Santosh Babu and two other soldiers were killed in action at the Line of Actual Control, the other 17 injured soldiers succumbed to their injures in the sub-freezing temperatures of Ladakh. Both India and China are currently engaging in diplomatic and Army-level talks regarding the situation, while PM Modi has called an all-party meet on June 19 at 5 PM to discuss the situation at India-China border areas.

What happened in Galwan?

Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per US intelligence reports, the Chinese side has suffered 35 casualties including a Commanding officer, during the physical clash. Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation leading to a strong retaliation from the Indian side. This physical hand-to-hand combat went on for many hours on Monday, sources revealed. On Tuesday morning, senior commanders took stock of the situation and the talks started at about 7 am.