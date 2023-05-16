Mamata Banerjee Offers Support, Congress Reminds 'she Did Not Come To Rahul's Favour'

TMC is ready to support Congress where it is strongest in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls, said West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday. Significantly, this is the first time Banerjee has made such a statement, indicating a possible strategy for opposition unity. Banerjee's remark, however, was not welcomed by the state Congress leadership.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is the West Bengal Congress President, was quick to slam Banerjee for making attempts to develop friendly relations with the Congress after the grand old party proved its influence among the people by registering a thumping victory in Karnataka.

"We have won in Karnataka, and Mamata now feels that she needs the support of Congress. Have you heard this stand from Mamata before the Karnataka elections? Mamata Banerjee did not support Rahul Gandhi in the past. She did not come to Rahul's favour when he was disqualified as an MP.

Chowdhury further went on to say that "now Mamata is feeling that without the support of Congress, her party's situation will not be good in Bengal. Now that she is speaking some other language, if Sonia Gandhi were not there, Mamata would not be in power. After coming to power, Mamata made all efforts to trouble Congress, but we will always fight against Mamata and TMC's corruption in Bengal. Mamata Banerjee makes a u-turn; TMC will support Congress for opposition unity in 2024."

On Monday, while interacting with media at the state secretariat Nabanna, Mamata Banerjee said, regional parties should get a more significant role in the 2024 fight against the BJP. But this time she mentioned about Congress' Karnataka victory and said. "wherever Congress is strong in their 200 seats or something, what we have calculated, let them fight and we will support them."

"Whoever is strong in some place, in their region, they should fight together. Let's take Bengal. In Bengal, we (Trinamool) should fight. In Delhi, AAP should fight. In Bihar, they are together. Nitishji (Nitish Kumar), Tejashwi (Yadav) and Congress are together. They will decide. I cannot decide on their formula. In Chennai, they (MK Stalin's DMK and the Congress) have a friendship and they can fight together. In Jharkhand also, they (JMM-Congress) are together and in other states also. So it is their choice," Mamata Banerjee said.