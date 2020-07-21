Addressing Supporters Virtually, Mamata Banerjee Says TMC Will Form 2021 Govt In Bengal

Trinamool Congress organised its first-ever 'virtual rally' or sabha on 21st July, a day that marks prime importance to Mamata Banerjee and the party at large. Speaking from her party's first digital rally, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday blew the bugle for the 2021 Bengal elections and launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the government it leads at the Centre, claiming there is the reign of fear across the country.

Every year TMC commemorates the death of 13 Youth Congress workers who died in protests against the then Left Front regime in West Bengal in 1993. The mega event held annually by Trinamool draws lakhs of supporters from all over the state. However, keeping the corona pandemic in mind, TMC decided to go the digital way connecting 82000 plus booths with their supremo on Tuesday.

"In May 2021 there will be the biggest rally after banishing the pandemic and after the victory of 2021. I make the announcement from this stage," said Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the BJP led Central government on the 'one nation one party' vision.

Terming the BJP as 'outsiders' who will not be able to rule Bengal, Mamata Banerjee said, "The central government has neglected us. People of West Bengal will give them a befitting reply. Outsiders will not run the state. There are some people who don’t have any political experience, those people only speak of killing people and setting things ablaze."

The Chief Minister also spoke on the issue of National Register of Citizens, against which she hit the streets until COVID arrived. Warning the BJP, she stated that BJP should not think that the COVID situation will make her forget about the riots in Delhi and NRC.

"This TMC Govt has done a lot of work, the centre has not given any money instead of taken away money. The centre has deprived and insulted us. I have reached this stage overcoming a lot of struggles, Left has brutally bashed me and now BJP insults me. They are now trying to break Bengal, I will not tolerate," roared the TMC supremo stating that a wounded tiger is more dangerous than a normal one.

With the 21st July speech, Mamata Banerjee has given a huge call to her party workers and supporters to make sure that TMC gets elected for the third straight time in 2021.

