'West Bengal In Crisis; CM Mamata Busy Fighting Centre, Guv Instead Of Covid': BJP's Ghosh

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was acting "more dangerously" than a BJP mouthpiece and it doesn't suit someone holding a constitutional post, hours after he criticised the state's education system.

Hitting back at the CM, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said that Mamata Banerjee is busy fighting against Centre and the State Governor at a time when she should fight against the COVID-19.

'West Bengal is a severe crisis'

Addressing media persons in Bankura, Ghosh said, "West Bengal is a severe crisis due to COVID-19 and the havoc caused by cyclone Amphan. People are suffering. When it is time to fight against COVID-19, Mamata Banerjee is fighting against Governor and Centre."

Ghosh alleged that police is chasing his party workers instead of working for people. "State Police that should work in service of people are chasing BJP. Her (Mamata Banerjee) goons are killing our party workers. Not even one MLA is safe. Mamata Banerjee has failed us," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, CM Mamata Banerjee appealed all political parties and trade unions to protest against BJP and Centre and alleged that they are taking advantage of COVID-19.

'Centre is behaving like a dictator'

"When we are passing through such a crisis due to COVID-19, Central government led by BJP is changing laws every day. They have amended the law without consulting the states. They have allowed FDI in the coal sector and in Indian Railways. They are merging banks. The government has lost credentials, it is behaving like a dictator," she said.

Meanwhile, hitting back at Governor Dhankar after he said that education in the state was "politically caged and politically controlled" and that the "political grip was frightening.", CM Mamata said that he is "acting more dangerously than a BJP mouthpiece" Dismissing Dhankhar's charge against the government of being incommunicado, Banerjee said it seemed "we are servants".

"We are in regular touch with the Governor. I have spoken to him four times on Wednesday... It's as if we are servants and work taking salaries and we will have to answer (him) every moment," Banerjee said at a press conference in state secretariat 'Nabanna'.

The Governor's comments came after 23 Vice-Chancellors of universities failed to show up for a video conference on Wednesday. The Governor suggested that the no-show was prompted by the government.

(With agency inputs)