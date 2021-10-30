Mamata Banerjee Slams INC For Not Taking Politics 'seriously', Says BJP Getting Stronger

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, on Saturday, slammed the Congress accusing the party of not taking politics seriously. Addressing a group of media persons in Goa on the last day of her three-day visit, the West Bengal Chief Minister also fumed at Congress for contesting against her in West Bengal.

“I cannot say everything right now because they didn’t take politics seriously. Modiji is going to be more powerful because of the Congress…If one cannot take decision, why the country should suffer for that? They (Congress) got opportunity (in the past). Instead of fighting against BJP, they contested against me in my state (sic)," Banerjee said.

'Delhi ka dadagiri' fumes Mamata

“I want that the regional parties should be strong. We want that the federal structure should be strong. We should make states strong, if states are strong, then the Centre will be strong. Delhi ka dadagiri amka naka (We don’t want Delhi’s bullying), enough is enough (sic),” the TMC chief added.

Mamata Banerjee slams BJP

Before speaking on Congress, the TMC supremo had taken an 'Ache Din' jibe on the BJP while mentioning that BJP is not serious about solving issues.

"Inflation is high. LPG, diesel-petrol prices have increased. Businesses affected due to GST, exports down but BJP is not serious to solve these issues. They said will bring 'Ache Din' but they are finishing this country," the West Bengal Chief Minister said.

Mamata Banerjee on meeting Vijai Sardesai

The TMC supremo met Goa Forward Party (GFP) president Vijai Sardesai on Saturday and discussed the possibility of an alliance in order to unseat the incumbent Pramod Sawant-led BJP government in Goa. It is pertinent to mention that the GFP quit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) earlier this year.

We discussed the matter that let's walk together to fight against BJP. So it's their decision to decide. We want to avoid division of votes. So want regional parties that can walk together to fight against BJP: Mamata Banerjee on meeting with Vijai Sardesai — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

Vijai Sardesai calls Mamata Banerjee 'symbol of regional pride'

After Mamata Banerjee, Vijai Sardesai also expressed his reaction and described the TMC supremo's party as 'like-minded'.

"Mamata Banerjee is a symbol of regional pride, we're also a regional party. We welcome her recent statement that like-minded parties should come together to fight against BJP. I met with her today and we'll discuss that in our party," said Goa Forward Party President, Vijai Sardesai.

(With agency inputs)