Mamata Banerjee Steps Up Ante Against BJP On Eid, Says 'I Am Fighting A Gaddar Party'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday claimed that some people are trying to divide the country through politics of hatred.

Ajay Sharma
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday claimed that some people are trying to divide the country through 'politics of hatred' and asserted that she would not let the country get divided in the name of religion and was ready to lay down her life for it. 

Addressing people who gathered to offer namaz on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr in Kolkata's Red Road area, CM Mamata said, "Those who want to create divides in the country - I promise today on Eid, I am ready to give my life but I will not let the country divide. We don't want danga, we don't want a clash. We want shanti (peace)."

The Trinamool Congress chief also accused the BJP of trying to change the Constitution of the country. "If democracy will go away, everything will go away. Today Constitution is being changed, history is being changed. They brought NRC; I told them that I will not let them do that," she stated.

'We will unite and fight against divisive forces': CM Mamata 

Attacking the BJP, the West Bengal CM said, "Someone takes money from BJP and says that they will divide Muslim votes. I tell them that they don't have the courage to divide Muslim votes for BJP. It is my promise to you today. There is one year to elections. See who will get elected and who won't."

"All I would like to tell you is - stay peaceful, don't listen to anyone. A 'Gaddar Party' with whom I have to fight, I have to fight agencies too - I fight them because I have the courage to do so but I am not ready to cow down," she added.

The TMC chief stated that they have to unite and fight the divisive forces together. "Let us promise that we will unite and fight against divisive forces. We must ensure that all of us together vote them out in the next polls. If we fail to protect democracy, then everything will be finished," CM Mamata Banerjee said.

(With inputs from agencies)

