Mamata Banerjee Throws Weight Behind Delhi CM;flays 'surgical Strike' On Federal Structure

On Thursday, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee extended solidarity to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in opposition to the Centre's move to allegedly disempower the Delhi government. She was referring to the furore over The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha. Terming the bill as a "surgical strike" on the federal structure of the Indian Republic. According to her, it violated the Supreme Court's 2018 verdict which upheld the pre-eminence of Delhi's elected government in all matters other than police, public order and land.

Banerjee linked the Union government's step to BJP not being able to digest its humiliating defeat at the hands of AAP in 2015 and 2020. Maintaining that this was an attempt to govern Delhi by proxy, she accused the Centre of creating problems for opposition-ruled states ruled by misusing the office of the Governor. Calling for a united and effective fight against BJP's purported attack on democracy, she assured the Delhi CM that she would write a letter to all non-BJP CMs to extend their support to him.

In the letter, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee wrote, "But for my commitments in the ongoing campaign for the Assembly elections in my state, I would have personally come to Delhi to express my support and solidarity with you. I wish you success in your struggle. Your struggle is my struggle." READ | Kejriwal vows to 'vaccinate Delhi within 3 months' if Centre permits COVID-19 jabs for all

Centre proposes amendments

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 was enacted to supplement the provisions of the Constitution pertaining to the Legislative Assembly and a Council of Ministers for Delhi. In judgments dated July 4, 2018, and February 14, 2019, the Supreme Court interpreted the provisions of Article 239AA of the Constitution relating to the structure of governance in the National Capital Territory. The Centre sought to amend the law to give effect to the interpretation made by the apex court in the aforesaid judgments.

For instance, the bill proposes that the expression 'Government' in the context of legislation to be passed by the Delhi Assembly shall mean the Lieutenant Governor. Moreover, it seeks to ensure that the rules made by the Legislative Assembly will be consistent with the rules of the Lok Sabha. As per the Centre, this bill shall promote harmonious relations between the legislature and the executive. Claiming that over 90 per cent of Delhi residents believed the amendments to be unacceptable, Kejriwal on Wednesday urged the Centre to withdraw the bill.