Last Updated:

Mamata Banerjee To Contest From Bhowanipore After Losing Nandigram; Sobhandeb Resigns

Cementing her third stint as West Bengal CM, sources reported on Friday, that Bhowanipore MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay resigned paving way for Mamata

Written By
Suchitra Karthikeyan
TMC, Mamata

IMAGE: PTI


Cementing Mamata's third stint as West Bengal CM, Bhowanipore MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay submitted his resignation to Speaker Biman Banerjee on Friday, paving the way for Mamata's re-election from her bastion. Banerjee was sworn in for a third consecutive term on May 5 after she retained Bengal but lost the Nandigram polls to her ex-aide Suvendu Adhikari. TMC won  213 seats whereas BJP could win in only 77 constituencies.

Mamata to fight from Bhowanipore

Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay who held the Rashbehari constituency since 1998 - when Trinamool split from Congress, won the Bhowanipore constituency after Mamata decided to contest only from Nandigram, taking the battle directly to Suvendu Adhikari. Recently, Banerjee's cabinet passed a resolution to form a Legislative Council in Bengal, presumably a bid to get Mamata nominated to the Council instead of a by-election. This effort though has run a major obstacle as the creation of a legislative Assembly will need approval from Parliament where BJP holds sway. 

The Nandigram battle

In a bid to protect her home-turf, Mamata Banerjee had battled BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in the place which had catapulted Mamata Banerjee into the CM post in 2011. Miffed by the rising influence of Banerjee's nephew - Abhishek Banerjee and IPAC poll strategist Prashant Kishor in Trinamool, Adhikari along with several other MLAs had switched to BJP. Taking the battle head-on, Banerjee had announced she will contest polls from Nandigram instead of her bastion Bhowanipore, leading to BJP fielding Adhikari. 

READ | Mamata Banerjee attacks PM after meeting: 'CMs sitting like puppets, not allowed to speak'

While Nandigram is a Trinamool bastion, it is the Adhikari family - Sisir, Suvendu, Dibyendu and Soumendu which has massive sway in the district - leading to Suvendu's victory over Mamata by a margin of 1737 votes. Though Mamata accepted her defeat, she said that she will challenge the electoral verdict in court. The nail-biting clincher saw Suvendu Adhikari take the lead by 4000 seats over Mamata Banerjee, but later the margin reduced to mere 6 votes, before Mamata took the lead.

READ | Mamata Banerjee rarely attends PM's meetings; trying to derail one is unfair: RS Prasad

The Nandigram poll battle saw the most high-voltage campaign as Mamata played her 'Bengal's daughter' card, while Suvendu has accused TMC of only 'promoting the nephew'. Mamata, who recently suffered an injury while campaigning in Nandigram - which she has blamed on BJP, has vowed to conduct her campaign on a wheelchair with the BJP calling it 'sympathy politics'. Mamata has also termed Adhikaris as 'Mir Jafars' while Suvendu has fearmongered that 'Bengal will become mini-Pakistan' if Mamata is re-elected. Suvendu has been rewarded by BJP with his election as Leader of Opposition.
 

READ | Mamata Banerjee demands vaccination of govt staff at COVID frontlines; writes to PM Modi

READ | Mamata Banerjee pins down Narada case arrests to political vendetta; confident of justice
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND