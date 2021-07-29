Mamata Banerjee To Meet Top BJP Neta, Then Kanimozhi, Javed Akhtar & Shabana Azmi Next

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has completed a second full whirlwind day of political meetings as part of her 5-day visit to the National Capital. She met the Prime Minister on Tuesday, and also senior Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Anand Sharma. On Wednesday, she paid a visit to AICC President Sonia Gandhi at 10 Janpath and then, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal accompanied by Raghav Chadha met the Trinamool chief and her nephew and MP Abhishek Banerjee.

As Khela Hobe reaches Delhi, Mamata to meet key BJP leader on Thursday

In an official update by the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), the party has mentioned that Mamata Banerjee would be meeting with some key personalities on July 29. At 2:00 pm she has a meeting arranged with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the first top BJP politician (apart from the Prime Minister) she's met on this visit. Following that, a meeting with DMK MP Kanimozhi is scheduled at 4:00 pm. Subsequently, at 5:00 pm, she would be meeting Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi.

Mamata Banerjee visits Delhi first time in 2 years, after 3rd straight WB polls win

After her triumph in West Bengal, Banerjee arrived in Delhi for a high-profile 5-day visit on Monday. Days after the Trinamool announced it was going national, Mamata hinted at a 2024 coalition and asked the Opposition parties to unite in a bid to defeat the ruling BJP. On Wednesday, when asked point-blank whether she aspires to be the face of the Opposition against BJP in the 2024 elections, Banerjee said she has no problems if someone else leads, continuing the ambiguity on potential contenders from the Opposition to challenge PM Modi in 2024.

She took a dig at PM Modi and claimed that the country wanted 'Sacche Din' and not 'Acche Din'. She also raised the Pegasus row and stated that even her phone was being tapped, citing that Abhishek Banerjee's number is purportedly in the Pegasus list, and hence, if she speaks to him it means she's being tapped as well. Banerjee stated that when the general elections arrive, the country will witness a Modi vs Country situation. She stated, "Poore Desh me Khela Hoga. It's a continuous process." On meeting Sonia Gandhi, she said that even the Congress president wants a united opposition.

Image Credits - PTI