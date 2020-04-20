Mamata Banerjee Writes To PM Modi Flagging Protocol Breach Amid IMCTs' Visit; Read Letter

On Monday, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee flagged the breach of "established protocol" in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to her, the Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) had arrived in Kolkata more than two hours before Union Home Minister Amit Shah's intimation regarding their visit. Moreover, she contended that the Central teams had neither taken a briefing from the state government officials before their field visit nor had they sought logistics support from the West Bengal government.

Banerjee also refuted the MHA's statement that the lockdown had been violated and the situation was serious in some of the districts such as Kolkata, Howrah, Medinipur East, 24 Parganas North, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri. She termed these observations are a "figment of imagination". Asserting that the state government had proactively enforced the lockdown, the West Bengal CM observed that such unilateral action on the part of the Centre was not desirable at a juncture when state governments and the Centre are working together to combat the novel coronavirus crisis. Currently, there are 339 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in West Bengal out of which 66 persons have recovered while 12 casualties have been reported.

Read Mamata Banerjee's letter to the PM here:

Read: Mamata Banerjee Won't Allow Centre's Inter-ministerial Team For COVID ‘hotspots' In Bengal

Centre constitutes Inter-Ministerial Central Teams

Earlier in the day, the MHA revealed that 6 Inter-Ministerial Central Teams had been constituted in the wake of lockdown violations such as the movement of vehicles in urban areas and violence on frontline workers. The situation in Indore, Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Kolkata, Howrah, Medinipur East, 24 Parganas North, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri was described as "serious". The mandate of the Central teams is to make an on-spot assessment of the situation, issue necessary directions to the state authorities and submit their report to the Centre in the "larger interest of the general public". Moreover, the MHA added that the teams would concentrate on areas such as compliance of lockdown measures, the supply of essential commodities, the preparedness of health infrastructure, conditions of relief camps for migrant workers and the poor.

Read: WB Guv Exposes Mamata Govt; Confirms Centre's Covid Ration Relief Not Released To People

Central Government constitutes 6 Inter-Ministerial Teams to make assessment of situation and augment State efforts to fight and contain spread of #COVIDー19 effectively #IndiaFightsCOVID19



Press Release 👇https://t.co/oJ0HO6b0SX@PMOIndia @HMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA https://t.co/1NV9qKgrkC — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 20, 2020

Read: Mamata Banerjee Stresses On Deploying Armed Police Forces In Red Zones; WB Reports 22 Fresh Cases

Read: After Guv's Central Forces Pitch, Mamata Lauds Bengal Police For "great Job"