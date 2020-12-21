Mamata Banerjee Writes To Union Agri Min; Seeks Transfer Of Funds To State Under PM-KISAN

Amid the ongoing face-off between the Centre and the West Bengal government, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to the Union Agriculture Minister seeking transfer of funds to the state administration for the implementation of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme. Highlighting the state's scheme - Krishak Bandhu - Mamata Banerjee urged Narendra Singh Tomar to transfer the requisite funds for 'onward disbursement'. The PM-Kisan scheme is a Central scheme under which income support of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to small and marginal farmers.

"I once again request you to kindly arrange to transfer the requisite fund to the State Government, for onward disbursement with full responsibility to the farmer beneficiaries of the state through State Government machinery. After disbursement a list of beneficiaries will be sent to you for your information," CM Banerjee wrote in her letter.

READ | Prashant Kishor Predicts How Many Seats BJP Will Win In Bengal Elections; Says 'save This'

West Bengal is the only state to have not received any benefits from the PM-KISAN scheme as the ruling TMC administration had opposed the direct transfer of funds to farmers bank accounts. Ahead of the Assembly Elections in the state, Mamata Banerjee had written to Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar expressing her desire to be an intermediary for the farmers as a condition to join the PM-KISAN. The scheme had become operational in December 2018 and has so far benefitted 108528337 across the country, as per official data.

READ | COVID-19 Vaccines Effective Against New Strain Of Virus, Says German Minister

In the run-up to the Assembly Elections, BJP leaders have accused the TMC government of 'corruption' and depriving the farmers of Centre's assistance scheme. On his two-day visit to Bengal recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had launched a scathing attack on the TMC administration for depriving farmers of the Rs 6000 under the Central scheme. In response, TMC MP Derek O'Brien had boasted of the state's Krishak Bandhu scheme.

"Bengal provides farmers annual assistance of Rs 5000 per acre under Krishak Bandhu. PM Kisan provides only Rs 1214 per acre. Bengal govt pays full insurance premium under Sasya Bimba. But Centre takes part of premium from farmers under PMFBY," O'Brien had tweeted.

READ | Protesting Farmers To Meet Groups Supporting Farm Laws; To 'take Information On Benefits'

READ | Mamata Banerjee Fumes Over BJP's 'insult To Tagore'; Says 'Will Hold Rally In Birbhum'