Mamata Banerjee Fumes Over BJP's 'insult To Tagore'; Says 'Will Hold Rally In Birbhum'

Fuming at the BJP and Amit Shah, Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday, announced that she will be visiting Birbhum on 28 December and hold a massive rally on December 29, while addressing a press conference. Alleging that BJP had insulted legendary poet Rabindranath Tagore - fondly known as 'Gurudev', she said that she will not 'let anyone insult our heroes and 'Jana Gana Mana'. Shah completed his 2-day Bengal tour on Sunday, which saw the entry of Trinamool heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, along with 6 MLAs, 1 MP, and 16 other grassroots leaders to the saffron party's folds.

Mamata: 'I am going to Birbhum'

"I am going to Birbhum on 28 and will conduct a rally on 29," said Mamata Banerjee. Referring to a BJP poster near Shanti Niketan which featured Amit Shah's photo above Rabindranath Tagore's outline, Banerjee added, " I have to research a little. I have been hearing so many false claims regarding him, we will not let anyone insult our heroes. I will not tolerate any insult to Jana Gana Mana".

Claiming that Shah had said several false facts in his speech, she said, "He (Shah) has said certain lies yesterday which will reply to, tomorrow. Amit Ji, you are the Home Minister. It does not grace that you have claimed without cross-checking facts. I have all the evidence, will show everything at the right time."

Shah: "CM will be the son of soil'

On Sunday, Shah said, "We will give Bengal a Son of the soil CM, not an outsider." He added, "FDI in Bengal continues to stand at just 1% from 2011 till date. There's no space to fall below! TMC govt can count that as an achievement. TMC is a family party worrying only for its nephew".

Shah's 2-day tour & Suvendu joins BJP

After completing his 2-day in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a press conference in Birbhum - lashing out at the Trinamool - claiming that the party is working only for the 'nephew' (Abhishek Banerjee). Shah, during his visit, held a massive roadshow in West Bengal's Bolpur where thousands of people gathered on the roads of Birbhum to welcome the Home Minister with firecrackers, flowers, and chants of Jai Shri Ram. Suvendu Adhikari, who joined the BJP along with 23 other grassroots leaders lashed out at Trinamool saying, 'TMC and Bengal is not one family's fiefdom', urging his followers to join him. West Bengal goes to polls in April-May 2021, where Mamata Banerjee eyes a third consecutive term.

Suvendu Adhikari & 23 others join BJP in Amit Shah's presence; thunders 'Bhaipo Hatao'