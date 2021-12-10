Mamata Banerjee's Stand On BSF 'alarming For National Security', Says Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar

Hitting out at the Trinamool Congress government, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's stand on the expansion of BSF jurisdiction in the state and further called it "alarming for federal polity and national security". Dhankhar's statement came shortly after CM Banerjee in separate administrative meetings directed the police administration to not allow the BSF to breach its jurisdiction limits and interfere in the law and order of the state.

In a letter addressed to the TMC supremo, Dhankhar expressed his concerns over the CM's directives and further urged her to take appropriate steps urgently and address the issue concerning public and national interest. He also appealed to revise the directives for generating an environment of harmony and cooperation.

Further speaking on the role of the Border Security Force in the jurisdiction areas, he said that West Bengal shares borders with Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan needs special attention for containing criminal illegal activities and the BSF and Central Armed Police Force play a crucial role from that perspective.

Urged ⁦@MamataOfficial⁩ to urgently revisit directives concerning ⁦@BSF_India⁩ , including ‘BSF is allowed for 15 km, that too with permission of the police’ being not in sync with law.



The stance is potentially alarming for federal polity and national security.

On the other hand, calling out upon the Governor for his remarks on the Chief Minister's decision, TMC state general secretary said that the Governor should maintain the dignity of his office and stop behaving like a BJP spokesperson. Similarly, senior Trinamool Congress leader Sukhendu Sekhar Roy also while supporting the Chief Minister's decision said that alerting the police and flagging the BSF issue is well within her rights.

Mamta Banerjee is trying to drive a wedge between BSF and the state police: BJP

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while opposing Banerjee's stance on the extension of BSF jurisdiction criticised Trinamool Congress and said that the CM is driving a wedge between the BSF and the state police by opposing the Centre's decision despite having an allegiance towards the Constitution of India.

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari through his Twitter handle also drew the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar saying that she is a repeated offender willfully trying to drive a wedge between BSF and West Bengal police.

Earlier on December 7, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed an administrative review meeting in Uttar Dinajpur district and further directed the police administration to restrict BSF jurisdiction outside their limits. In another meeting at Krishnanagar, she gave similar directions and asked the inspectors-in-charge to increase their mobility and step up Naka checking. Over a couple of days now, CM Banerjee has been directing the state police to not allow BSF in the state since the Centre amended the BSF Act and further authorised it to undertake necessary actions within a 50 km stretch instead of 15 km.

