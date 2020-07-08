Mamata Govt Merges Containment & Buffer Zones In WB; Plans Total Lockdown From July 9

As West Bengal reported its highest number of COVID deaths in a day on Tuesday, the Mamata Banerjee administration has decided to impose total lockdown in containment and buffer zones. IT has also stated that tougher restrictions on public mobility and trade will be imposed on July 9.

The Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Alapan Bandyopadhyay said that the state administration has also merged the containment zones and buffer zones wherein a total lockdown will be imposed from 5 pm on Thursday. He assured that the authorities would try their best to ensure the home delivery of essential commodities for the residents of these areas.

The West Bengal government had allowed relaxations in the lockdown norms in May for which it had divided containment zones into three zones-- affected zone, buffer zone, and clean zone. The lockdown was then extended in containment zones till July 31.

West Bengal's COVID count

West Bengal reported its highest single-day COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday with 25 patients succumbing to the disease. The death toll in the state is now 807. 850 more people have tested positive for the disease, taking the COVID-19 tally in West Bengal to 23,837. For the third consecutive day, the state witnessed more than 800 new infections. The state now has 7,243 active cases.

A plasma bank for treating COVID-19 patients has been set up at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital (KMCH), the first of its kind in West Bengal. So far, around 12 people who have recovered from COVID-19 have donated their plasma in the state to help in the treatment of coronavirus infected people.

