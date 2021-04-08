Mamata Mocks EC Notice Over 'don't Divide Minority Votes' Appeal; Takes Swipe At BJP Netas

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday downplayed the show cause notice issued by the EC against her for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct. A day earlier, the EC perused BJP's complaint and held that the TMC supremo's speech at Tarakeswar on April 3 flouted the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and the MCC. The poll body sought her reply within a period of 48 hours failing which it would take a unilateral decision.

"I am requesting my minority brothers and sisters with folded hands don't divide the minority votes after listening to the devil who had taken money from BJP. He passes many communal comments and initiates clashes between the Hindus and the Muslims. He is one of the apostles of BJP, a comrade. The comrades of CPM and BJP is roaming around with the money given by BJP to divide minority votes. Please don't allow them to do so. Keep in mind that if the BJP comes into the government then you will be in severe danger,' these remarks drew the EC's ire. READ | Narottam Mishra takes a dig at Mamata & Ansari, draws analogy between their wheelchairs

However, Banerjee defended her comments and stressed that she was telling everyone to vote unitedly. Maintaining that she didn't care even if she receives 10 show-cause notices, the CM questioned the poll body on why no action has been initiated against Prime Minister Narendra Modi whom she accused of indulging in communal politics. Taking a dig at her Nandigram opponent Suvendu Adhikari, she said, "How many complaints have been registered against those people who called Nandigram's Muslims Pakistanis? Aren't they ashamed? They can't do anything against me. I am with Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians as well as tribals."

West Bengal Assembly polls

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had swept the 2016 Assembly polls by bagging 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly. In West Bengal, 294 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 1,01,916 polling stations. Buoyed by its stupendous 2019 Lok Sabha performance, BJP is looking to oust TMC and is aiming at winning over 200 seats this time. While Congress was the second-largest party in 2016, it has tied with the Left and the Indian Secular Front founded by influential Furfura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui.

The voter turnout for the seats that went to the polls in the first, second and third phases was 84.63 per cent, 86.11 per cent and 84.61 per cent respectively. The polling for the remaining phases will take place on April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes shall take place on May 2.