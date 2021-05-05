Mamata Should Be Called Jhansi Ki Rani For Getting 2/3rd Majority Against Goliaths: Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday opined on the landslide victory of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee in the recently-concluded West Bengal Assembly Elections, calling her a 'Jhansi ki Rani' for winning against the 'Goliaths.' Kapil Sibal added that the 2/3rd majority won by Mamata despite the Centre and EC's attempts to do everything, had proven her to be a courageous grassroots leader.

"When PM won 2019 polls, I congratulated him, couldn't have called him Jhansi ki Rani, he was Goliath. We must congratulate leaders who win. The Centre did everything and the EC helped. Despite that, if Mamata Ji gets 2/3rd majority, she should be called Jhansi ki Rani," said Kapil Sibal

A courageous grassroots leader , a modern Jhansi ki Rani , has proven that no matter what the odds , Goliaths can be humbled — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) May 4, 2021

The senior Congress leader, however, refused to comment on the Congress party's performance in the Bengal polls, where the party failed to secure even a single seat saying that the focus should be on working together to save people's lives amid COVID-19. "I'll not comment on it today as it's not the time for us to speak anything political. It'll definitely be discussed when time comes. We'll present our views. Today everyone from every party should work together to save people's lives," he said.

Mamata Banerjee takes oath

Earlier today, Mamata Banerjee took oath as the Chief Minister for West Bengal for her 3rd consecutive term at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. Banerjee was administered the oath by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar following her landslide victory in the recently-concluded assembly elections in the state.

According to the Election Commission (EC), the TMC has won 213 seats while the BJP has garnered 77 seats in the 2021 assembly elections. Other alliances consisting of Congress-Left-ISF failed to bag even a single seat, while Independent candidates have bagged two seats. The results were a big leap for the saffron party which had won only 3 seats in the 2016 elections and has now managed to reach a vote share of 38.13% against TMC's 47.94%.

Even though the TMC chief registered a double-ton victory, she lost the prestigious Nandigram seat to Suvendu Adhikari, the only seat she contested from. This means that Banerjee would have to get elected to the assembly within six months of assuming office as the CM.