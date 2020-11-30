Mamata Wasn't Made In A Day: CM's Nephew Abhishek Answers TMC's Wantaway Suvendu Adhikari

Two days after rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Suvendu Adhikari resigned from the West Bengal cabinet, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Abhishek Banerjee trained his guns at the heavyweight leader at his first election rally.

Delivering an aggressive speech in his Diamond Harbour constituency, Abhishek Banerjee said that CM Mamata Banerjee was not made in a day and others should not belittle her. He claimed that a lot of people laid down their lives for the party and no worker "went up in an elevator or descended in a parachute."

Abhishek said, if he had 'descended in a parachute', he would have held 35 portfolios and contested from South Kolkata, where he lives. He stated that the party sent him to Diamond Harbour, so he could start from scratch. Though Abhishek did not name anyone, it was clear that he was targetting Adhikari, who in a TMC rally on November 10, had said, "I am known to all, because I worked on the ground. I did not go up an elevator, nor descended in a parachute."

Suvendu Adhikari quits Mamata's cabinet

In a big jolt to Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress on Friday, Transport minister Suvendu Adhikari resigned from the cabinet post amid speculations that he may quit from the party soon. On Thursday, he resigned from the post of chairman of the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners, and on the following day, he quit the Haldia Development Authority, which was also chaired by him. Apart from transport, Adhikari was also in charge of water resources investigation & development, and irrigation & waterways.

Lashing out at the rebel TMC leader during his rally in Satgachhia, Abhishek said, someone who betrays the party to pursue personal ambitions should not be spared. He also accused Adhikari of becoming a stooge of the rival BJP.

Earlier this month, senior TMC leaders had admitted that Adhikari is particularly unhappy with organizational decisions taken by Abhishek Banerjee and election strategist Prashant Kishor who was roped in after the BJP claimed 18 of 42 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Dissent between Adhikari and the TMC leadership grew after the party refused to field candidates of his choice in 65 assembly seats spread across several districts. The TMC held two rallies at Haldia and Kanthi in East Midnapore on Sunday in a strong message to Adhikari and local party workers. Incidentally, the rallies were led by ministers who are younger than most of the cabinet members.

