After Suvendu Adhikari Quits Mamata Cabinet, TMC Accuses BJP Of Capturing 3 Party Offices

Days after senior Trinamool Congress leader and Transport minister Suvendu Adhikari quit Mamata Banerjee's cabinet, the party has accused BJP of "capturing" three of its party offices in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district. The saffron party, however, denied the allegations and claimed none of their activists were involved in such incidents. TMC heavyweight Adhikari is the MLA of neighbouring Nandigram.

TMC's Khejuri MLA Ranajit Mondal said the BJP cadre captured booth-level party offices of the TMC on Friday evening after Adhikari's resignation. "While putting up BJP flags on our offices and throwing away the TMC flags on the ground, they said that the offices belong to the saffron party. We have no idea how the BJP can lay claim to our offices. They did not have any such office in Nandigram or Khejuri," Mondal said. He asserted that the party will soon reclaim its offices. A local TMC member Sheikh Naushad told PTI that the BJP activists ransacked three party offices at Kulta, Amiachak and Patna, shouting slogans that these offices now belong to them.

Meanwhile, following Suvendu Adhikari's resignation, TMC MP Saugata Roy said that Adhikari did not resign from the party yet and he is not flying to Delhi either. "He (Suvendu) hasn't resigned from the Party or from the MLA post. I am sure that he is not going to Delhi. It is a lie that he will be meeting Mohan Bhagwat," Roy told news agency ANI. "If someone is upset with the party or has any grievances, we will definitely solve it. I will talk to Suvendu Ji, but he is certainly not going anywhere else and I can assure you this," he added.

This comes even as Suvendu Adhikari reportedly told the MLAs supporting him to be ready to hit the street as the campaign season begins. "Doors are still open for talks. Suvendu's mother is unwell, so the talks may be delayed," Roy added. Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee will address a rally in Medinipur on December 7.

Suvendu Adhikari resigns from Mamata's cabinet

In a big jolt to Mamata Banerjee and her party Trinamool Congress on Friday, Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari resigned from the cabinet post and sources have said that he may resign from the party soon. Adhikari on Thursday had also resigned as Hooghly River Bridge Commission chairman. Moreover, senior leader and Coochbehar Dakshin MLA Mihir Goswami quit the party joined the BJP. Leaders are reportedly disappointed by the growing clout of Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee in the party and presence of poll strategist Prashant Kishor.

Mamata's message to miffed leaders

Though she did not take names, Mamata Banerjee in a message to miffed leaders, "The TMC will rectify if some mistakes have been committed. There can be misunderstanding or someone may be angry with some individuals, but please don't misunderstand the party for that." She also added, "Some have grievances over who will act as the party observer of which district. I want to make it clear that I am the party's observer for the entire state. When you are in a political party you need to take everybody along. I am occupied with administrative work. But from now on, I will look after both - the party and the government. If someone thinks that Didi is not aware of their activities, then they are wrong. I am aware of everything. I want to say it clearly that I am very well aware of the intentions of those who are keeping in touch with the opposition camp," she said issuing a warning to those who are in talks with BJP.

