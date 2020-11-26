Mamata's Message To Miffed Suvendu Adhikari: 'Don't Misunderstand TMC, I Am Still Here'

A day after TMC heavyweight and Transport Minister of West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari held another march with the party flag nowhere to be seen, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has said that she knows about everyone's intention in the party. While Mamata seemingly issued a warning to Adhikari and other leaders for back-channel talks with BJP, she also seemed to send an olive branch to Adhikari. TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee assured that she will take action against opportunists in the party and added that when people are in a party, they should work together in tandem with each other.

Mamata Banerjee said, "I have been in politics all my life. Through my experience, I can never claim that everybody is good. There may be one or two people who are not good, but we will set right those mistakes. The TMC will rectify if some mistakes have been committed. There can be misunderstanding or someone may be angry with some individuals, but please don't misunderstand the party for that." She also added, "TMC has a mechanism for seeking ground reports about its leaders and had removed several leaders against whom there were complaints."

She also asserted, however, "Some have grievances over who will act as the party observer of which district. I want to make it clear that I am the party's observer for the entire state. When you are in a political party you need to take everybody along. I am occupied with administrative work. But from now on, I will look after both - the party and the government. If someone thinks that Didi is not aware of their activities, then they are wrong. I am aware of everything. I want to say it clearly that I am very well aware of the intentions of those who are keeping in touch with the opposition camp. I know there are few opportunists, but the number is very less in comparison to dedicated workers," she said without naming anyone.

Adhikari and TMC infighting

Adhikari conducted another march in Nandigram area in East Midnapore district on Tuesday without the TMC banner. Adhikari took out a march in the Khejuri area to pay respects to the people who died during the Nandigram anti-land acquisition agitation. This came even as he said that he is very much a part of the party and will not quit until he is expelled.

On the 'Nandigram Diwas' when Adhikari held march without party banner, he had lashed out saying, "After 13 years, a few people are now coming here as the elections are approaching. I want to tell them if they are coming before polls, they will have to come after elections too". With six TMC MLAs on-stage with Adhikari, he added, "Whatever I will have to say regarding my next course of action, I will say from a political platform. I will say everything but not from this pious stage." Retorting to Adhikari's veiled threats, TMC MLA Firhad Hakim and party MP Dola Sen had blamed Adhikari for 'strengthening BJP', without mentioning him.

Adhikari holds influence in about 35 assembly constituencies in West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram and Birbhum districts. While Suvendu himself is very influential, his father Sisir Adhikari and younger brother Dibyendu Adhikari are TMC MPs from Tamluk and Kanthi Lok Sabha constituencies respectively.

Sources in Trinamool have said that Adhikari is perhaps upset with the organizational rearrangement in the party a few months before polls and is against the idea of scrapping the post of the district observer. Some leaders apart from Adhikari who have expressed their disappointment have hinted at Kishor's presence at the party meeting and have pointed out that Mamata is no longer controlling the poll management. As per people close to the party, Adhikari is also worried about the growing clout of Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Mamata's attempt to persuade Adhikari

Mamata Banerjee who has been roped in poll strategist Prashant Kishor, for her re-election bid, sent him to Adhikari's East Midnapore residence. Kishor spoke to Adhikari's father- TMC MP Sisir Adhikari. Though he waited to meet Suvendu,reports said that he was sent back as Suvendu didn't want to meet him. The Bengal CM has also now tasked senior TMC leader Sougata Roy with the job of holding talks with Adhikari, and the latter has held several meetings with him, but they are to date inconclusive, as per sources in Trinamool.

