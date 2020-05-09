TMC Demands Evidence From HM Amit Shah After Letter To State On Migrants' Trains Issue

Hours after Home Minister Amit Shah wrote a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over inaction on migrants movement via Shramik trains, the ruling TMC has asked him to prove the allegations. Taking to Twitter, MP and TMC Youth president Abhishek Banerjee claimed that the Home Minister has failed to discharge his duties during this crisis and has 'mislead people with bundle of lies!' He has then said that HM Shah should prove the allegation or apologise.

A HM failing to discharge his duties during this crisis speaks after weeks of silence, only to mislead people with bundle of lies! Ironically he’s talking about the very ppl who’ve been literally left to fate by his own Govt. Mr @AmitShah, prove your fake allegations or apologise https://t.co/HeWYWFafZ5 — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) May 9, 2020

HM Amit Shah writes to Bengal CM

Amid a tussle between the Centre and the West Bengal government, sources said that Home Minister Amit Shah has written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the issue of migrants. As per sources, the Home Minister has said that the Central government is operating Shramik special trains to facilitate the return of migrant labourers to their native places, but her State government is not co-operating. Home Minister Shah has also demanded an answer on the Mamata government's inaction over the migrants' distress in Bengal.

This comes days amid a continuous tussle between the Centre and the Mamata government on handling of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic. While the State government claimed that they are transparent on their COVID data and accused Centre of 'playing politics', the Centre claimed that Mamata Banerjee administration is hiding the grave situation of the pandemic in the State.

"But we are not getting expected support from the West Bengal. The state government of West Bengal is not allowing the trains reaching to West Bengal. This is injustice with West Bengal migrant labourers. This will create further hardship for them," Shah wrote.

Centre claims Mamata govt blocked State borders

On Thursday, MHA Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote to the Mamata-led government directing it to not block the movement of trucks across Bangladesh border after reports came on May 2 that trucks carrying essential goods were not allowed to move to Benapole, located on the other side of the border at Petrapol. Responding to it, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) denied charges levelled by Union home secretary and accused him of "trying to please his political bosses in Delhi".

The MHA also wrote to the Mamata government regarding the COVID situation in the State. On it, CM Mamata's party said that Centre has given 'subliminal political tilt, which is devoid of facts and figures'. "As far as COVID-19 management is concerned, West Bengal is doing its best. It ranks 10th in terms of infected people. But the Centre is not sending letters to states such as Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, where the number of such people is much higher," a senior TMC leader said.