Manipur, Mizoram CMs Castigate CM Hemant Soren Over Insensitive Remarks Against PM Modi

A day after Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call with him and commented that the 'PM should have listened to his work', several Chief Ministers of various states and other political leaders have slammed him for mocking the PM.

आज आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी ने फोन किया। उन्होंने सिर्फ अपने मन की बात की। बेहतर होता यदि वो काम की बात करते और काम की बात सुनते। — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) May 6, 2021

Here are the major reactions

In response to Soren's controversial tweet, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga took to Twitter and praised PM Modi for being 'responsive'.

We are really fortunate to have an active, attentive and a very responsive Prime Minister like Shri @narendramodi ji in times like this.

I personally find it quite comforting, getting his calls; inquiring about my state's Covid-19 situation, forest fires, refugee problems etc. https://t.co/uCdjqYvmMJ — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) May 7, 2021

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio also responded to Soren's tweet and asked the latter to retract his remark. He also praised PM Modi for always being sensitive towards the state's issues.

In my experience as a Chief Minister for several tenure, Honourable @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodi has always been sensitive to the concerns of the states, particularly of the Northeast states. I disagree with Shri @HemantSorenJMM and I hope retracts his statement. https://t.co/UrBVDDHuAw — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) May 7, 2021

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh slammed Soren as well and told him 'let the collective spirit be our guiding light.' He also praised PM Modi for his passion.

In my experience, whenever our Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji calls, it has been always assuring. I really admire his passion to understand the challenges Manipur had encountered.

Shri @HemantSorenJMM ji, let the collective spirit be our guiding light. https://t.co/5n3vmL5Co2 — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) May 7, 2021

First Jharkhand Chief Minister Babulal Marandi lambasted CM Soren for his tweet against the PM, calling him a 'failed CM'. He also advised Soren to 'wake up and work.'

Hemant Soren is a failed CM.



Failure in governance.



Failure in tackling COVID in the state.



Failure to assist people.



To hide his failures he demeans the office he holds.



Wake up and work, Mr. Soren. The clock is ticking.@PMOIndia @HMOIndia @blsanthosh https://t.co/SHX7NGzKhw — Babulal Marandi (@yourBabulal) May 7, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Chief Ministers of 4 states- Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Jharkhand to take stock of the COVID-19 pandemic. PM Modi also called up the Lieutenant Governors of Puducherry and Jammu & Kashmir to evaluate the COVID situation. Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed that the PM spoke to the CMS & LGs to review the progress of vaccination and the roadmap for scaling up the production of vaccines in the next few months.