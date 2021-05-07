Last Updated:

Manipur, Mizoram CMs Castigate CM Hemant Soren Over Insensitive Remarks Against PM Modi

Several Chief Ministers of various states and other political leaders have slammed Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for mocking the PM in his tweet.

Swagata Banerjee
A day after Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call with him and commented that the 'PM should have listened to his work', several Chief Ministers of various states and other political leaders have slammed him for mocking the PM.

Here are the major reactions

In response to Soren's controversial tweet, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga took to Twitter and praised PM Modi for being 'responsive'. 

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio also responded to Soren's tweet and asked the latter to retract his remark. He also praised PM Modi for always being sensitive towards the state's issues. 

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh slammed Soren as well and told him 'let the collective spirit be our guiding light.'  He also praised PM Modi for his passion. 

First Jharkhand Chief Minister Babulal Marandi lambasted CM Soren for his tweet against the PM, calling him a 'failed CM'. He also advised Soren to 'wake up and work.'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Chief Ministers of 4 states- Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Jharkhand to take stock of the COVID-19 pandemic. PM Modi also called up the Lieutenant Governors of Puducherry and Jammu & Kashmir to evaluate the COVID situation. Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed that the PM spoke to the CMS & LGs to review the progress of vaccination and the roadmap for scaling up the production of vaccines in the next few months.

