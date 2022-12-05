Manipuri Bypoll: Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Cops Not Allowing People To Vote

After casting his ballot, Samajwadi Partry chief Akhilesh Yadav made some big allegations against Uttar Pradesh police, saying they are not allowing people to cast their vote.

Akhilesh Yadav said, "UP police is briefed to not let people vote for Samajwadi Party. We have been receiving complaints since morning, and they are not just from the Mainpuri constituency, but Rampur too."

Akhilesh Yadav's big allegations against UP police

He alleged that all attempts are being made so that the Samajwadi Party could not get votes. "Yesterday, the SP candidates themselves had to sit on a protest and demand that the Army should be on election duty since the Uttar Pradesh police are not able to do it properly," he added. In a very strong message, he said, "if this is the condition of the police, then what can we expect from democracy?"

He also claimed that in the Rampur constituency, people are not allowed to cast their votes by the police.

Mainpuri is the home turf of the Samajwadi Party and this time, there is direct competition between BJP and SP in Uttar Pradesh.

It is imperative to note that in the by-election to the Mainpuri parliamentary seat in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple is pitted against BJP's Raghuraj Singh Shakya.